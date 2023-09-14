CEDAR FALLS – When Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day drops back to pass on any given play in the back of his mind, he has no favorite target.

Day is looking for the open guy.

Panther wide receivers coach Joe Ganz says that is exactly how UNI’s offense should work.

Through two games, Day has completed passes to 10 different receivers and four receivers have five or more catches.

“I think we are deep,” Ganz says of his receivers’ group. I think that is part of the reason guys like Sam (Schnee) and Sergio (Morancy) last year didn’t get a whole lot of postseason recognition because we are so deep, and Theo does a good job of spreading the ball around.”

Ganz goes on further to say UNI’s receiver group’s mantra is we are deep and that there are going to be a lot of guys who get a lot of targets, but they will never have a 1,500 yard, 20-touchdown receiver.

Schnee, UNI’s ‘possession’ receiver led the Panthers with 48 receptions for 764 yards and three scores in 2022.

Morancy ranked third on the team with 26 for 510 yards and six scores. Schnee and Morancy were part of a unit a year ago that saw nine players finish with double-digit catches.

“That is just not part of our offense,” Ganz said. “I think that is the biggest part is if we can find the depth for what we want our offense to do in the pass game and I think we finally have it. There are probably eight guys I can roll out there that we feel confident that they can go win us ball games.

“I think in the FCS that is a pretty good problem to have.”

Major receiving threats Deion McShane and Quan Hampton graduated.

Veteran Logan Wolf figures to play a major role. The redshirt senior arrived on campus after UNI won a recruiting battle with Iowa to keep him a Panther.

In four games he was allowed to play in as a true freshman in 2019 while keeping four more years of eligibility, Wolf flashed the potential that made him a big-time get with five catches for 99 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown reception.

But over the next three seasons, foot and leg injuries have limited the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Wolf to 18 games where he has caught 36 passes for 574 yards and four scores.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said the Panthers need to have Wolf on the field and that is why Farley reigns in Wolf’s practice reps during the week.

“Logan might be the best athlete on this football team,” Farley said. “You have never seen his top-end speed…where he was two or three years ago because of the injuries.

“But he spends more time in this building than anybody else, yet his reps are limited. Some conservatism by myself to bring him along at the right speed so he can play at the level he wants to play at.”

Veteran tight ends Alex Allen and Layne Pryor will also figure into the passing game, but Ganz and Farley are high on some newcomers, too.

Kent State transfer Naran Buntin has already seen the field, and two true freshman have already played – Jaiden Ellis-Lahey and Brady McCullough.

“He is going to be a freak,” Ganz said of Ellis-Lahey. “He is like Sergio, but I think he maybe a little more athletic than Serg. He is still a true freshman, and we are trying to bring him along in terms of the mental part of the game, and how much different the speed of the game is from college to high school …but he made some splash plays in camp that you could see a really bright future for him.”

It is Schnee, however, that sets the example for all wide receivers.

He needs just seven catches to reach 100 for his career as the former running back needs enters Saturday’s 5 p.m. (Central) game with Idaho State with 93 catches for 1,373 yards and nine scores.

“Sam looks the same on Tuesday as he does on Saturday and that is why he is so good,” Farley said. “That is why he is so dependable…because how you play is how well you practice.”