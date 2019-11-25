CEDAR FALLS -- Mark Farley had a better understanding Monday what his University of Northern Iowa football team will be facing Saturday in the Panthers' first-round FCS playoff game against San Diego at the UNI-Dome.
In the 24 hours after learning the Panthers' foe, Farley's staff has been hard at work finding out more about the Pioneer League champion.
If there is one theme that jumps out, it's that the Toreros (9-2) definitely know how to score points.
"They are exceptional on offense," Farley said.
San Diego is averaging 41.7 points per game and has yet to be held under 30 points this season.
Johnston native Reed Sinnett engineers an offense that has been held under 450 total yards only once this season -- 413 against UC Davis in a 38-35 loss that saw the Aggies score with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left to pull out the win.
"It is multiple formations," Farley said of the Toreros' offense. "It is about every formation that you can draw on a board. It is well-run, well-coached. You can see the players are very knowledgeable in what they are doing, very efficient.
"They do a lot of things very well. Multiple formations, multiple personnel groupings ... a very well-built system."
Twice this season, the Toreros went over 600 total yards -- against Dayton (617) and Stetson (610).
The 6-foot-4 Sinnett has appeared in 44 career games for San Diego, but this is his first season as a starter.
You have free articles remaining.
The fifth-year senior ranks fourth in FCS in passing touchdowns (32) and passing yards per game (307.5) and fifth in total offense (323.1).
In his final season at Johnson, he led the Dragons to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. He threw for 2,202 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions.
According to his San Diego bio, he was also courted by Harvard, Penn and Yale.
San Diego has won 37 consecutive Pioneer League games and just completed its fourth straight 8-0 run in league play.
The non-scholarship Pioneer League includes Drake, Butler, Valparaiso, Dayton, Marist, Davidson, Campbell, Jacksonville, Stetson, Mercer and Morehead St. (Ky.).
UNI is 5-0 against Pioneer foes since the league's inception in 1991 -- 4-0 against Drake and a 48-0 win over Morehead State in 1993. The Panthers last played Drake in in 2013, a 45-13 win.
INJURY FRONT: There is no new information on Isaiah Weston, Tyler Hoosman or Briley Moore as all three of those offensive players remain in the questionable to doubtful mode for Saturday's game.
For the first time in a long time, Farley had to address defensive injuries Monday.
Seth Thomas left after one play in last Saturday's victory over Western Illinois, and defensive backs Omar Brown and Micah Mayberry also had to leave the game.
"Omar I'd put in the probable category and the other ones as questionable," Farley said. "Again, I haven't seen them run. That will happen Tuesday or Wednesday and I will have a lot better sense of what is going on."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.