CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa landed its first known commitment to its football recruiting class of 2024.

And, for the second consecutive recruiting cycle, the Panthers opened their class with a verbal pledge from a quarterback.

Cale McThenia, a quarterback at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Illinois, announced his decision to commit to UNI on Twitter, Tuesday.

The 2024 prospect said the UNI coaching staff made it clear he was a priorit target early on in the process.

“They offered me early,” McThenia said. “They did not even come into the school to see me throw. They told me, ‘You are always going to have a home here with us. You take your time in your process. We are going to stay loyal to you and take you whenever you are ready.’ That sealed the deal for me.”

The Panthers were the first to offer McThenia on January 11. His recruitment heated up over the next month prior to his verbal commitment to UNI with Northwestern, Rutgers, Northern Illinois, Ball State, South Dakota and North Dakota State showing interest.

Following his decision, McThenia said he got the opportunity to speak with current Panthers signal caller and First Team All-MVFC performer Theo Day who offered advice to the future Panther.

“He told me that he trusts in my decision,” McThenia said. “He said ‘Whatever you feel is right for you, do it.’…To hear that from him, it relieved me. I is like, ‘Hey, this guy clearly believes in what I can do and he is going to go to the NFL.’ That really meant a lot to me.”

In his junior season of high school, McThenia threw for 2,604 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding 408 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

A quarterback since he started playing football in the second grade, McThenia described the opportunity to play college football as a "dream."

Acccording to McThenia, hailing from a state with a number of FBS programs did not negatively affect his perception of the FCS.

“I do not believe it matters,” McThenia said. “FCS schools can beat FBS schools…At the end of the day, it is football. Football is competitive no matter what level you play at. As long as you go there to compete and better yourself, the game is always going to be as fun as it has been.”

McThenia also participates as a member of the Hurricanes basketball team in addition to football. He said he expects to eclipse 1,000 career points next year during his senior season.

Additionally, his sister, Kelsi, signed as a member of Western Illinois' 2023 soccer recruiting class.

Marian Central Catholic is the alma mater of New York Jets and former South Dakota QB Chris Streveler and former NFL and Iowa offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga.