College football: UNI dominates Trailblazers, improve to 3-4

CEDAR FALLS — Get off the field.

Northern Iowa defensive lineman Khristian Boyd said the Panthers’ mantra on defense centered on halting the sustained drives that plagued the Panthers throughout the first half of the season.

On Saturday, the Panthers’ defense managed stops on seven of Utah Tech’s eight drives as UNI came up with a 41-14 win in dominant fashion.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said his defense succeeded against the Trailblazers because it played with the right temperament, which led to turnovers and sacks.

“That was more about us than it was about who we played,” Farley said. “It was not about this game. It was about improving and doing the right things all the way through the game … making sure you stay focused and disciplined throughout the whole thing. I thought we did that.”

UNI’s defensive resurgence paved the way for an explosive night from the offense, which looked unstoppable all night.

After forcing a three-and-out on Utah Tech’s opening drive, the Panthers marched 74 yards down the field in five plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Thirty yards on the ground from Dom Williams put the Panthers in plus territory. After establishing the run, quarterback Theo Day faked the handoff to Williams and found wide receiver Sergio Morancy behind the Trailblazers’ defenders for a 44-yard touchdown.

UNI took a 10-0 lead as kicker Matthew Cook hit a 41-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining in the first.

On the ensuing Utah Tech possession, safety Benny Sapp III intercepted a pass that tipped off the hands of Utah Tech wide receiver Damani Williams. Sapp returned the ball to the UNI 44 to set up the Panthers’ second touchdown drive of the game.

Day found wide receiver Sam Schnee twice on the drive, first for 28 yards and again for 19 yards one play later. Williams capped off the drive with a nine yard carry around the left side. UNI took a 17-0 advantage as Williams crossed the goal line untouched.

With momentum firmly in their grasp, the Panthers came up with another turnover when defensive back Edwin Dearman jumped in front of a pass intended for Trailblazers’ wide receiver Rickie Johnson.

Despite taking over possession on Utah Tech’s 26, the Panthers settled for a field goal after coming up empty on three plays inside the two-yard line.

Trailing 20-0, Utah Tech managed its first scoring drive of the game. Third-string quarterback Boone Abbott, who relieved an injured Kobe Tracy in the first quarter, piloted the Trailblazers 75 yards, finishing the drive with a 12-yard pass to Joey Hobert.

UNI’s onslaught did not let up following the Trailblazer touchdown. The Panthers opened the drive on their own 29 and worked their way into plus territory in three plays. On the sixth play of the drive, Day hit former Iowa transfer wide receiver Desmond Hutson with a 32-yard touchdown pass to push the UNI lead to 27-7.

UNI forced a punt on the subsequent Utah Tech drive and took over with just under two minutes remaining in the first half from its own 30. Theo Day wasted no time, hooking up with Schnee on a 70-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive.

“That is probably the longest play of my life,” Schnee said. “I did not even have that in high school. It is just good knowing I can run that fast.”

With the game under control, the Panthers sat on their 34-7 lead going into the half despite regaining possession with 54 seconds left in the half at their own 23.

The numbers at the half told the story as Day put up 232 yards and three touchdowns on 8-of-15 passing while Williams posted 87 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers mustered just 126 yards of total offense.

UNI scored once more in the second half on a nine-play, 65-yard drive in which Day set a new career-high with his fourth touchdown of the game on a one-yard run.

Utah Tech scored once more with 10:16 in regulation to make it a 41-14 final.

The Panthers finished the game with 548 yards of total offense while holding Utah Tech to 249 yards and only 51 on the ground. UNI’s defense also came away with three turnovers.

According to Farley, outside of one drive that stalled around the Utah Tech 30, the UNI offense met his expectations Saturday.

“We have got receivers, Theo is really playing well and the protection was good today,” Farley said. “We wanted perfection today, not just play. First and foremost, they played very well. ... They did everything they were supposed to do and more.”

Sapp called Saturday’s win a crucial building block for the defense as it faces the final four games of the season.

“We turn it on too late sometimes,” Sapp said. “Like last week, versus Illinois State, we gave up three points in the second half. I feel like we kept that mindset in the first half.”

Schnee added that building on this game was the theme for the Panthers this week.

“This is a game to get our momentum rolling,” Schnee said. “We have some tough conference play coming up. So, coming with a big one today, that is definitely going to get the ball rolling.”

Northern Iowa 41, Utah Tech 14

UTU 0 7 0 7—14

UNI 10 24 7 0—41

UNI—Morancy 44 pass from Day (Cook kick)

UNI—Cook 41 kick

UNI—Williams 9 run (Cook kick)

UNI—Cook 19 kick

UTU—Hobert 13 pass from Abbott (Brooksby kick)

UNI—Hutson 32 pass from Day (Cook kick)

UNI—Schnee 70 pass from Day (Cook kick)

UNI—Day 1 run (Cook kick)

UTU—Johnson 30 pass from Abbott (Brooksby kick)