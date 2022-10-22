College Football: UNI dominates maligned Bears

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa rolled Missouri State to the tune of a 41-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference win behind four touchdowns from running back Dom Williams.

UNI head coach Mark Farley described the game as a “huge win” and said he could not have scripted it any better.

“They have a lot of great players on that team,” Farley said. “Sometimes, it does not go perfect for a football team, but you have to play a whole game and we did that tonight.”

The Panthers knew Saturday’s contest provided a special opportunity.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Sam Schnee said the Panthers knew that a win over Missouri State could be the start of “something special.”

The “special” started with the opening kick as Matthew Cook launched a pooch kick to the left of the Bears formation. At first, no Missouri State player fielded the kick as it bounced inside the Bears 10 yard line. Montrae Braswell scooped the ball at the Missouri State 3 and retreated to the Bears one before a swarm of Panthers took him down.

Farley said the Panthers saw an opening and executed the play to perfection to help pin Missouri State in the shadow of their own end zone.

UNI continued to jump on the Bears as sophomore defensive back Stefan Black II picked off a Jason Shelley pass on the second play of the drive to give the Panthers the ball on the Missouri State nine.

Senior running back Dom Williams wasted little time as he scampered around the right side of the defense for a nine-yard touchdown run to put UNI up 7-0 just 57 seconds into the contest.

According to Farley, the momentum the Panthers stole from the Bears in the first minute of the game helped set the tone for the rest of the game.

“It was a great minute of football,” Farley said. “We have been emphasizing coming out faster…trying to create the plays and making plays.”

Williams said it was a great feeling to get off to a quick start and that first minute helped energize the entire UNI sideline.

“It was crazy,” Williams said. “Since I have been here, we have never started off that fast. After those first couple plays happened, we knew we were on fire.”

UNI continued to apply pressure to the Bears, forcing a punt on the ensuing drive.

The Panthers used a balanced attack to march 73 yards to take a two score advantage with 6:40 remaining in the half. Redshirt junior quarterback Theo Day completed all three of his pass attempts on the drive for 43 yards while Williams carried the ball seven times for 30 yards including a one yard touchdown run.

With 7:58 remaining in the second quarter, UNI capped off a 15-play, 89-yard drive with a 25-yard field goal from Cook. The drive, which started at the UNI 3, burned over seven minutes off the clock and set the Panthers up to take a lead into the half.

Missouri State managed its first scoring drive of the game following the field goal. Trailing 17-0, the Bears put together an 8-play, 75-yard drive to cut the UNI lead to 17-7 on a 15-yard pass from Shelley to Naveon Mitchell with 4:07 left in the half.

UNI followed up the Bears touchdown with a near perfect drive to end the half. A 12-play drive, capped off by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Day to sophomore wide receiver Sergio Morancy with 4 seconds remaining, gave the Panthers a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

With the game well under control, UNI took the air out of the football in the second half.

UNI allowed a pair of Missouri State touchdowns in the final 30 minutes of action, but utilized three consecutive scoring drives to burn a combined 13:34 off the game clock and seal a win.

In strong performance wire-to-wire, UNI’s defense managed to hold an explosive Missouri State offense to just 221 total yards with only 70 coming on the ground.

On offense, the Panthers could do no wrong as Theo Day completed 59.5% of his throws for 291 yards and one touchdown.

Farley says he has seen Day become a great leader during the season and create as many plays as he has made.

“He is getting better each week,” Farley said. “Even when they came after--I mean they sent the house after him--he has the confidence to stay in the pocket. He has the confidence and courage to throw it and take the hit. Yet, he can run for first downs and he keeps his eyes downfield.”

On the receiving end of six passes, Logan Wolf put up 112 yards, leading the Panthers in both categories.

Farley called Wolf’s skillset “unbelievable” and said the does not think the redshirt junior is at 100% despite his big game.

“Logan did a great job--holy cow,” Farley said. “Logan has been through heck and back…He is the real deal. He is probably playing at about 90% and still performing like this. He has a whole other gear and a half.”

On the ground, Dom Williams led the way with 102 rushing yards and four touchdowns--which tied the single-game program mark--and Vance McShane added 83 yards.

Williams gave credit to UNI running backs coach Atif Austin for teaching the Panthers running back room to run angry and earn yards after contact.

“In practice, coach Austin always preaches yards after contact,” Williams said. “That is what we work at in practice…He keeps pushing us to do better and better. I feel that is what has brought me up to that next level.”

With the win, UNI improves to 4-4 on the season and 3-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play.