CEDAR FALLS — This was a case where the final score was closer than the game.
Hurting from a disappointing road loss seven days ago, the University of Northern Iowa shook off an early mental gaff and dominated No. 14 Illinois State 26-16 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
The Panthers (5-4 overall, 4-2 MVFC) allowed the Redbirds (5-4, 2-4) to recover a pooch kick on the opening kickoff that resulted in an early 3-0 lead.
The Redbirds’ next 10 drives resulted in eight punts and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, as UNI’s defense ruled. Illinois State managed just 215 yards, with 140 of them coming in the fourth quarter with the Panthers leading 26-3.
“I was very pleased with our defense,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “I thought they did a tremendous job, really staying with the plan. Well-planned and well-played, nice job by the coaches and players.”
It was a huge answer after what UNI felt was a dud of a performance in a 37-17 loss to Western Illinois last Saturday. It’s also a victory that puts the Panthers back in FCS playoff talk, but Farley wanted none of that conversation after the game.
“I’m not even concerned about that,” Farley said. “That is for somebody else to figure out. We wanted to earn this one. We earned this, earned the win and then we get a chance to meet tomorrow and figure out what we need to earn next week.”
The story was the defense.
Illinois State came in averaging 34.5 points and 432.8 yards per game. Through three quarters, the Redbirds had three points and 75 yards on 37 plays.
UNI’s defensive line was disruptive up front as the Panthers recorded 10 1/2 tackles for loss, including three sacks, and that unit did it a lot with just a three-man front.
“This game was for ourselves,” said defensive tackle Bryce Douglas, who had 3 1/2 tackles for loss. “All our talk is we have to bring our own energy, play for each other. We wanted to set the tone (the defensive line). We either can help the defense or hurt the defense. When we dominate, it makes the linebackers’ and safeties’ fits cleaner, opens it up and makes the defense go.”
UNI’s offense appreciated the effort by the defense, too.
“The defense had our back today,” tight end Briley Moore said. “They played amazing. Their energy when they play like that feeds to our offense.”
UNI’s offense did just enough as Austin Errthum kicked four fields, a new single-game career high. Marcus Weymiller rushed for 109 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown, while Eli Dunne passed for 262 yards, connecting with nine different receivers.
The game had an ominous start as Illinois State’s short kick resulted in a miscommunication between two Panther up men and neither elected to field the ball, allowing a Redbird to pounce on it at the UNI 28.
UNI held Illinois State to just three points on the possession and then it was all Panthers.
UNI led 19-3 at halftime on Errthum’s field goals of 30, 30, 27 and 43 yards, and then the turning point came in the closing seconds of the first half.
One play after Errthum hit the 43-yard field goal with 3:16 to go to make it 12-3, linebacker Duncan Ferch stepped in front of a Jake Kolbe pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.
“(I) was just kind of in the middle of the zone and the QB was looking to the right so I started drifting over there,” Ferch said. “Saw the ball come out and was kind of breaking there already and it hit me in the stomach. Nobody was in front of me so it was a nice little easy one.”
Douglas said it was more than an easy score.
CEDAR FALLS — Punt. Punt. Punt. Punt. Interception. Punt. Halftime. Interception. Punt. Punt. Punt.
“You get that spark. The first touchdown of the game is from the defense you just feel that is where we took full control,” Douglas said. “Our confidence was up on defense because we knew we could stop them every time.”
UNI is at Youngstown State next Saturday for a 11 a.m. kickoff.
UNI 26, Illinois St. 16
Illinois St. 3 0 0 13 — 16
Northern Iowa 3 16 7 0 — 26
First quarter
IS — FG Bohlken 27, 12:32. (Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:28).
UNI — FG Errthum 30, 8:34. (Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 3:58).
Second quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 30, 14:51. (Drive: 8 plays, 29 yards, 2:22).
UNI — FG Errthum 27, 9:13. (Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 4:45).
UNI — FG Errthum 43, 3:16. (Drive: 11 plays, 44 yards, 3:48).
UNI — Ferch 31 interception return (Errthum kick), 3:07.
Third quarter
UNI — Weymiller 14 run (Errthum kick), 10:54. (Drive: 2 plays, 21 yards, :35).
Fourth quarter
IS — Schnell 11 pass from Kolbe (Bohlken kick), 7:49. (Drive: 11 plays, 82 yards, 4:55).
IS — Haley 38 pass from Kolbe (run failed), 3:43. (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:25).
Att. — 10,838.
TEAM STATISTICS
Ill. St. UNI
First downs 14 19
Rushes-yards 28-35 41-125
Passing yards 180 262
Comp-att-int 21-27-2 17-32-1
Return yards 23 96
Punts-avg. 8-42.9 5-43.8
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalty-yards 3-15 8-80
Time of possession 29:01 30:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
ILLINOIS ST. — J. Robinson 16-40, M. Smith 5-3, N. Kielbasa 1-2, J. Kolbe 5- minus 10.
UNI — M. Weymiller 30-109, T. Hoosman 5-8, A. Soko 3-6, E. Dunne 1-2.
Passing
ILLINOIS ST. — J. Kolbe 21-27-2, 180 yards.
UNI — E. Dunne 17-32-1, 262 yards.
Receiving
ILLINOIS ST. — B. Haley 3-55, S. Schnell 7-45, A. Edgar 4-39, T. Grimes 2-19, T. Petkovich 1-13, T. Taula 1-5, J. Robinson 3-4.
UNI — B. Moore 4-76, J. James 4-43, M. Weymiller 1-42, J. Rima 2-35, A. Soko 1-20, D. McShane 1-19, T. Carey 2-17, E. Nissen 1-10, T. Hoosman 1-0.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
ILLINOIS ST. — Kirk 6-4-10, DeForest 2-6-8, Mathews 2-5-7, Kelly-Martin 3-3-6, Podkulski 3-2-5, Clark 2-3-5, Taylor 2-3-5, Brees 2-2-4, Ridgeway 1-3-4, McKnight 3-0-3, Harris 1-2-3, Vandenburgh 2-0-2, Woods 2-0-2, Swaine 1-1-2, Uphoff 1-1-2, Guhl 0-2-2, Washington 0-2-2, Lewan 1-0-1, Janes 1-0-1, Petkovich 1-0-1, O’Day 0-1-1, Nagel 0-1-1, Kielbasa 0-1-1, Draka 0-1-1, Powell 0-1-1, Robinson 0-1-1, Bennyhoff 0-1-1.
UNI — Sander 4-6-10, B. Thomas 1-7-8, Williams 6-1-7, Evans 5-0-5, Douglas 3-2-5, Suntken 2-3-5, Ferch 0-5-5, Neal 3-1-4, Jegen 3-1-4, Smith 0-2-2, Brinkman 0-2-2, A.J. Allen 1-0-1, Nimmers 0-1-1, Applegate 0-1-1, Blaser 0-1-1, Wells 0-1-1, S. Thomas 0-1-1, Lambert 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
ILLINOIS ST. — Kelly-Martin 1-2, McKnight 1-3, Vandenburgh 1-2, Lewan 1-1.
UNI — Douglas 3.5-16, Neal 3-15, Evans 1-2, Sander 0.5-0, Suntken 0.5-2, Ferch 0.5-1, Smith 0.5-1, Wells 0.5-1.
Sacks
ILLINOIS ST. — none.
UNI — Neal 2-11, Douglas 1-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.