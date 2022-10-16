College Football: UNI does their 1/11th in win over Utah Tech

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa Panthers looked different on Saturday.

UNI looked like a whole different team as the defense came up with stops on seven of Utah Tech’s first eight possessions and allowed the offense to build a 34-7 halftime lead.

On top of that, the Panthers won the possession battle, handedly, 37:22-22:38 and only allowed two Trailblazer drives to last longer than four minutes.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said the defense holding Utah Tech to 2-of-10 on third downs made the difference in the game for the Panthers.

“I think what changed the time of possession today was the third down for defense,” Farley said. “We were getting off the field which gave more opportunities to our offense. You cannot score unless you have the ball.”

Losing the time of possession battle and an inability to get off the field seemed to be the biggest problems plaguing UNI.

With losses mounting, frustration started to set in according to UNI senior defensive back Benny Sapp III because the Panthers knew they had more talent than what they showed.

Their frustration hit fever pitch on Tuesday when a number of leaders on defense including Spencer Cuvelier and Woo Governor addressed the team after practice.

“The whole team, we are trying to do our 1/11th,” Sapp said. “That is what Coach McCray always says. Just try to do your job, bring your energy and everyone else will feed off of it. Instead of trying to do too much, just do the job. That is what we have been doing.”

According to Sapp, that built up over the week until on Saturday he knew, by looking in the eyes of his teammates, that their week of preparation and game planning would pay off against the Trailblazers.

“You can tell all the way down to the pregame in the locker room,” Sapp said. “You can look at everyone’s face and see the whole switch had been turned on before you even put the pads on.”

His teammates’ eyes did not lie as the Panthers held Utah Tech to 249 yards of total offense and only 51 yards on the ground.

Despite the big win and seeing what he was hoping for, Farley said he thinks his reaction might have surprised his players.

“That is what I was hoping to see today,” Farley said. “They were probably surprised that I was not as pleased as what the score showed because of what we are getting into. I want them to know them to know that I expect—because I know their talent—I expect them to play at a higher version of themselves than even what they did today.”

Farley continued and emphasized the players taking their frustrations and season into their own hands at practice on Tuesday. That, according to Farley, helped the Panthers to play at the level they did on Saturday and walk away with their third win of the season.

“It has to come from the players,” Farley said. “That is when they figure it out. You can only save them so many times. They need to find a way to save themselves. When they figure that out, they get results…When they figure out if they do the work and the extra work, good things will happen.”

Farley also added that the decision by a player to focus more on their own development and do the “extra work” is what makes the difference.

“It is not because you are here,” Farley said. “It is not because you are doing what we do. It is when you invest in yourself is when you start to have the results that you expect.”

Matt Cook moves into third in field goals made: With a 19-yard field goal at 9:30 of the second quarter, kicker Matthew Cook moved into third all-time in career field goals made at UNI.

Since taking over the kicking duties at UNI, the Cedar Falls-product made 61 of his 77 field goal attempts.

“Perfection matters to him,” Farley said. “That is why he is good. Anytime you got somebody like that, that will bleed that into others, it is important.”

Farley described Cook as deserving of the accomplishment and emphasized his importance to UNI beyond just his consistency and play on the field.

“He is more than a kicker to me because of what he brings to our football team,” Farley said. “He coaches that whole specialists group. He keeps them on point.”