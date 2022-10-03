College football: UNI defense's progress a ‘domino effect’

CEDAR FALLS — Progress and growth.

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley used the synonymous nouns to describe the play of his team--specifically the defense--following a 37-21, week three loss to No. 5 Sacramento State and following a 52-17 win over Western Illinois in week four.

Farley said he saw progress and growth, again, from his defense after the Panthers held Indiana State to 14 points and picked up their second win, Saturday.

“You say, ‘Where is the progress on defense?’” Farley said. “(Indiana State) got inside [the red zone]…after a long drive. You think the defense might have been weary at that time and that is when they really stepped up. So, that is where progress showed. That was part of winning the game.”

While he acknowledged it may not be known to all, for Farley, the Panthers’ growth is obvious.

“I think it is evident--the growth--in the last two weeks,” Farley said. “I can see what is going on on the football field. Last week, what you saw was, when they got to the red zone, things changed in the red zone. The plays that were made in the red zone were more like the plays we need to make.”

Stalking the sidelines with his defensive call sheet--which he jokes is a little bit bigger now because he ‘cannot see’ the smaller one without his glasses--Farley described the progress as a ‘domino effect.’

Up front, the Panthers’ run defense has improved since allowing 886 yards on the ground in the first three games. Against the Leathernecks and Sycamores, the Panthers allowed 102 and 103 yards, respectively.

According to Farley, the improvement against the run game had a trickle-down effect throughout the defense.

“Our run defense has improved,” Farley said. “Which, in turn, has put more balls in the air. More balls in the air gives us an opportunity to play the coverages, to create the pressure.”

On Saturday, following the win over Indiana State, Farley said he ‘probably put too much time’ into preparing for Air Force which he called ‘no secondary play.’ With the UNI secondary behind the eight ball, they allowed 558 passing yards against North Dakota and Sac State.

However, after allowing 400 passing yards against Indiana State and Western Illinois, Farley continued to point out growth with a trickle-down impact on the defense.

“Our coverage has improved--has tightened up,” Farley said. “It needs to tighten up some more. With tighter coverage, you get better pressure.”

The stats--again--show exactly what Farley indicated with his comments.

The Panthers posted three sacks in the first three games of the season and came away with questions. With seven sacks in the last two games, UNI found answers.

As each different unit of the UNI defense clicks and shuts down what the opposition wants to do, the onus shifts to another unit to lock up their responsibilities said Farley.

“If you lose one of those factor, you probably lose them all,” Farley said. “But, if you hit one and close one thing down or put something--as I say--put something away…then you have to make the plays when they come your way. Right now, they are.”

Warner to speak with Panthers ahead of battle with Redbirds: UNI announced last week former Panther quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner would serve as a VIP of the university's homecoming parade alongside his wife, Brenda Warner.

On Monday, Farley indicated he arranged with Warner to meet with the Panthers prior to their matchup with Illinois State on Saturday.

According to Farley, meeting with Warner helps show what UNI football is to his players.

"When we have NFL guys--particularly Kurt--walk in and talk to our football team, I think it represents what perseverance is," Farley said. "Perseverance represents the UNI football program. It is guys that have come here, they were under-recruited or under-recognized...they persevered...Kurt is the ultimate story of perseverance."

Injury Report: Both Logan Wolf and Nick Ellis dressed for Saturday's home win over the Sycamores.

Wolf saw limited action while Ellis remained on the sidelines for the entirety of the game according to Farley.

"They are both making progress," Farley said. "They were on hand. They are right on that verge of breaking back into the starting lineup...Ellis probably could have played if we needed him."

Much like the passed two weeks for both players, UNI elected to hold them out of significant action to insure their availability later in the season.

"Was that the game to bring them back to or are they a week away from playing?" Farley said. "Hopefully, they were a week away from playing because we need them this weekend."