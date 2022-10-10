College football: UNI coach Bryce Paup addresses Panthers’ struggles, calls d-line a ‘work in progress’

CEDAR FALLS — The frustration was palpable in the UNI-Dome as the Northern Iowa Panthers fell 23-21 to the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday.

There appeared to be a breakdown in complementary football by UNI as Illinois State managed to build a 20-14 lead by halftime with long, sustained drives that contrasted UNI’s short, quick strikes. All of Illinois State’s drives in the first half bested UNI’s longest drive, which lasted 3:30.

Vance McShane, the Panthers' leading rusher against the Redbirds, addressed the breakdown following the loss.

“We need to capitalize every time we get the ball as an offense,” McShane said. “Keep our defense off the field. Score every time we get a chance.”

McShane said the opponents' long drives caused the offense to tighten up while waiting for its next opportunity.

On Monday, UNI assistant head coach and defensive line coach Bryce Paup said the coaching staff will look at each snap of the season to find the issues and make the necessary adjustments.

One adjustment the coaching staff can make is to better instruct players. Paup said sometimes coaches "get caught up in the moment" and "think we are doing a great job of teaching them" when they are not.

Paup used himself and the defensive line as an example, saying coaches and players need to work in tandem to help the team improve.

“On the d-line, there are times when I explain it the best I can,” Paup said. “If we still do not get it, I ask them, I say ‘Hey, time out, help me. It makes sense to me, but, obviously it is not making sense to you. Give me the way to get it across to you so that you can go out and perform.’”

Therein lies the solution to UNI’s struggles on the gridiron, according to Paup.

“There is no substitute for better execution and making sure that the players understand it,” Paup said. “Just because you as a coach understand it does not always mean that the players fully understand it. If they are not pulling it off, then we as coaches need to figure out how we can get it across to our players.”

As the Panthers look to rebound from their 2-4 start to the season against Utah Tech, Paup sees improvement despite "coming up a little bit short."

One of the key pieces of the UNI defense and a potential turnaround is the Panthers’ defensive line. Paup called the defensive line -- which came into the season looking to replace the impact of 2021 All-American and two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year Jared Brinkman and five-year regular Tim Butcher -- a work in progress.

“We need a little bit more consistency out of a few of the guys that have experience,” Paup said. "Sometimes we can start to put the cart before the horse. I tell them all the time that if you focus on results, you are not going to change. But if you focus on change, you will get the results you are looking for.”

Paup added that some players’ technique has faltered this season because they press too much trying to make a play.

“If you do not take care of your individual responsibility and technique and defeat your opponent, you are never going to make a play,” Paup said. “We need to get them back to the basics and make sure that we carry off our technique.”

He highlighted junior defensive lineman Khristian Boyd as a player who emerged for UNI through the first six games of the season.

“Khristian Boyd has done a great job,” Paup said. “He has done really good on the inside. At the beginning of the year, his technique was off. … In 2021, the fall of 2021 was kind of a -- not a disaster -- but it was not good for him because he was coming off a shoulder surgery the last game of the spring. Then, about four weeks into the season he got a Lisfranc (foot injury) and played through that.”

Boyd’s injuries caused his conditioning and technique to fall behind, according to Paup, but he now finds himself in a situation to make an impact on the field.