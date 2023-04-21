CEDAR FALLS — For the first time in three seasons, the Northern Iowa football program fielded a full roster for spring ball.

In the previous two seasons, UNI head coach Mark Farley described a roster lacking depth as a “catch 22,” saying the full roster provided a safer environment for players.

“It allowed me to go for 15 practices, have a two deep on both sides of the ball, develop the twos as much as the ones,” Farley said. “When you are not deep at positions, you got one group. Then you have some guys on the second group that are doubling up the reps which in turn, over 15 practices, you are going to get them hurt because of fatigue.”

“You get more rest, but you double your reps. When you have the right depth it is safer because I get quality reps—more high speed, physical reps—but you get time to rest when the other guy goes and you get a better practice.”

Following the Panthers final practice before their spring game, Farley said he was “very pleased” with where his team sits heading into the summer.

“They are at my expectation,” Farley said. “The staff and the players have really gelled and we are efficient and accomplished a lot of things—rhythm and temp…That says a lot for a football team.”

Here are three things to watch heading into the UNI spring game:

1. Who will step up as leaders on a depleted defense? Last season, UNI returned a senior-laden defense with Benny Sapp III, Spencer Cuvelier, Korby Sander, Bryce Flater and Cordarrius Bailey—among others—locking down every level of the Panthers defense.

Although the unit got off to a rocky start, the veteran group finished the 2022 campaign strong, helping UNI to a 4-1 finish in the second half of the season.

However, that was then and this is now. The Panthers will need to replace 42.9% of total tackles, including its top three tacklers, 29.2% of tackles for loss and 47.6% of turnovers forced from a year ago.

According to Farley, Khristian Boyd, Devin Rice, Cordarrius Bailey and Woo Governor have emerged as leaders on the UNI defense during spring ball.

“They have all stepped up,” Farley said. “They have all stepped up in their own regard, in their own segments. How they practiced, how they came out every day—they set an example. That is leadership. It is not what you say, it is what you do.”

At linebacker, the Panthers are not hurting for depth at the position—UNI added seven true freshmen at the position with nine already on the roster—but they need new stalwarts to take over for Flater and Cuvelier. Redshirt sophomore Ben Belkin saw the most action of returners at the position. Redshirt junior Cameron Baker also saw some action last year as did converted running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson. However, the linebacker position will be one to watch throughout fall camp.

2. Does anyone emerge behind Theo Day as QB2? The Panthers undoubtedly have their guy under center entering the 2023 season. Sixth-year senior Theo Day enters the season as UNI’s clear cut No. 1 quarterback after completing 65% of his passes for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns to six interceptions.

However, after the departure of Matt Morrissey via the transfer portal, the job of backing up Day looks up for grabs. UNI lists three quarterbacks in addition to Day on its roster.

In his third season with the program, redshirt sophomore Aidan Dunne should have the inside track when it comes to the earning the No. 2 spot on the Panthers depth chart as the only other quarterback with game experience. The cousin of former UNI starting QB Eli Dunne, the Dubuque product appeared in three games last season, completing three passes for 22 yards. He threw for 1,755 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season at Dubuque Hempstead, leading the Mustangs to the Class 4A playoffs.

Redshirt freshman Matthew Schecklman joined UNI as a member of the 2021 recruiting class, signing in December. The Appleton, Wisconsin native took a redshirt 2022 and did not see game action. In his senior season at Appleton North, Schecklman threw for 1,565 yards and 19 touchdowns. He concluded his prep career with 4,349 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns.

Incoming freshman Braylon Kammrad, will join UNI following the conclusion of his high school career in the fall.

The Panthers can still add more experience to the quarterback room via the transfer portal. UNI has offered transfer quarterbacks Mike Alaimo (Purdue), Kaden Cobb (Ball State) and Chayden Peery (Georgia Tech). But, all eyes will be on Dunne and Schecklman to take over behind Day.

3. What new weapons will be at Bodie Reeder’s disposal? From Dom Williams and Vance McShane toting the rock to a deep corps of wide receivers, the UNI offense seemingly turned out a new star each week.

Seven different receivers snared multiple touchdown passes and four caught 20 or more passes while McShane and Williams both carried the ball more than 125 times.

The central cog in what made that offense so dynamic in 2022—Theo Day—showed out in spring. According to Farley, Day’s performance serves as a product of the talent around him.

“He has only had a good camp because he was challenged by the secondary [and] he quality receivers to throw to,” Farley said. “They will be the guys that he works with because the speed of play and the timing is what is important for him.”

Eyes will be on the backfield as UNI looks to find a replacement for Williams and McShane. Early leaders appear to be Harrison Bey-Buie and Tyjahree Edwards.

At wide receiver, all but Deion McShane and Quan Hampton return with new faces also looking to carve out a role. FBS transfers Mason Pierre-Antoine and Kamonte Grimes could be names to watch out for as is true freshman Grant Larkin.

Desmond Hutson, a former Iowa transfer and 2022 MVFC All-Newcomer Team honoree, came on late in the season and may also take on a more consistent role.

The UNI spring game kicks off at 7 p.m. and is slated to last around an hour per Farley. The Panthers will also host a spring tailgate event at 5:30 p.m. and kids football camp at 6 p.m.