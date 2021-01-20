College football: UNI begins prep for Feb. 19 home opener

CEDAR FALLS – Snow was falling and the wind was jarring Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley’s truck on his way to the UNI-Dome recently.
At the time, Farley said it certainly didn’t feel like football weather.
But when Farley gets inside the UNI-Dome or the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo where the Panthers will open practice Thursday, and footballs start flying, he says it will feel more like football weather.
It has been 10 months since Northern Iowa had to shut down during the middle of spring practice last March because of COVID-19, and 13 months since the Panthers lost to James Madison in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.
However, in four weeks, UNI will play a football game for real and Farley is pumped.
“It’s different. It’s even more different trying to coach in the middle of the winter,” Farley said. “The cool part of this is we are the only division playing football this spring. The only football you are going to find this spring is in the FCS.
“It’s another huge opportunity to get a lot of positive excitement going instead of looking at the negatives.”
There will be plenty of challenges to preparing and playing an eight-game Missouri Valley Conference schedule and potentially more games in the FCS playoffs.
Farley and his staff understand that and have not been idle in preparation.
“We have to anticipate we are going to be affected by COVID 19,” Farley said. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. I watched in-depth what happened in college and the NFL. We have to anticipate it will happen and we adjust when it does happen.
“We have all fall learning from an Iowa State as much as an Ohio State. And we are going to apply what we have learned.”
With the anticipation that COVID will affect his program, Farley says that adds layers of difficulties to preparation.
“Whether it is contract tracing or having COVID itself, you will lose some players that way,” Farley said. “Depth is a concern. The focus of practice will be to prepare everybody. The entire roster has to be ready to play.
“You are going to have to spend equal amount of practice time with your second and third units to make sure they are prepared to be the first unit because you may have to make that adjustment on the Friday before a game.”
UNI’s first two practices will inside on the turf at the SportsPlex in Waterloo. The turf will be put down Friday inside the Dome and the Panthers will practice there on Saturday.
UNI will most likely utilize Waterloo’s Memorial Stadium or another outdoor turf venue as four of its eight games will be played outside this spring.
NEW SCHEDULE: UNI is scheduled to open against Illinois State on Feb. 19, but there is a distinct possibility it won’t be the Redbirds in Cedar Falls.
“They are working on that right now,” Farley said.
Farley said they have been setting up flights, meals and buses, but some of those preparations will likely have to be changed.
“They are redesigning the schedule to get everybody eight games,” Farley said. “It’s our third or fourth schedule. Right now, you got to roll with the punches, bite your lip a little bit and adapt…don’t get worked up about it and just get your team ready to play.”
DON’T EXPECT TO SEE THEM: Wide receiver Logan Wolf and offensive guard Nick Ellis both are expected to miss the spring season while recovering from injuries.
“Right now I would,” Farley said of ruling them out. “We can be optimistic about that but I’d rather plan on not having them and if we get them it would be a bonus. They won’t be back, at least for the first half of the season.”
SENIOR BOWL: In nine days, former Panthers’ Spencer Brown and Elerson Smith will participate in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 30.
“That is the first time in UNI history to have two guys in the Senior Bowl so that is pretty cool,” Farley said. “I’m looking forward to watching them.”
