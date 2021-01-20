College football: UNI begins prep for Feb. 19 home opener

Farley and his staff understand that and have not been idle in preparation.

“We have to anticipate we are going to be affected by COVID 19,” Farley said. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. I watched in-depth what happened in college and the NFL. We have to anticipate it will happen and we adjust when it does happen.

“We have all fall learning from an Iowa State as much as an Ohio State. And we are going to apply what we have learned.”

With the anticipation that COVID will affect his program, Farley says that adds layers of difficulties to preparation.

“Whether it is contract tracing or having COVID itself, you will lose some players that way,” Farley said. “Depth is a concern. The focus of practice will be to prepare everybody. The entire roster has to be ready to play.

“You are going to have to spend equal amount of practice time with your second and third units to make sure they are prepared to be the first unit because you may have to make that adjustment on the Friday before a game.”

UNI’s first two practices will inside on the turf at the SportsPlex in Waterloo. The turf will be put down Friday inside the Dome and the Panthers will practice there on Saturday.