CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa focused on high school prospects in its 2023 recruiting class and came away with 21 prep players between early signing day and national signing day.

Following early signing day, UNI head coach Mark Farley discussed his recruiting philosophy and why the Panthers looked in the prep ranks for all but six members of its newest recruiting class.

“When you look at it the core of this class is those high school players that we always go after,” Farley said. “The best thing for the program, for the duration of the program, is investing in the future of the program. Not fixing it for right now through a portal. I think you need to pick up a lot of young players…and develop them.

While the Panthers did take six transfers in its 2023 class, Farley remained adamant that the Panthers only looked to the portal to shore up the positions where UNI lacked depth.

Otherwise, he said UNI wanted to stay true to its calling card and scour the prep ranks.

“That is where UNI is,” Farley said. “Our strength is taking a zero star or a two star or a three star and making him into a five star…We have do that with what we do in the weight room, what we do in the football room, what we do with leadership. That is what makes UNI football what it is.”

UNI signed four prep players and two FBS transfers on national signing day on Wednesday.

John Powers | Linebacker/Punter | Bondurant, IA

The son of former UNI Athletics Hall of Famer and three-time wrestling All-American Rich Powers, Powers announced his commitment to UNI, last week.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect made 83.5 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and six sacks for the Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays, last season.

Although he said the Panthers coaching staff views him as a linebacker at the next level, he also averaged 40 yards per punt and said he would be willing to show off his leg if needed.

Ayden Jones | Linebacker | Crosby, TX

Another late add to the 2023 recruiting class, the Panthers offered Jones on Monday—just two days before signing day.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker posted 81 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, six quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one pass defended in his senior season.

“I feel like the University of Northern Iowa is the best place for me to develope and become a great player,” Jones said.

Jaiden Carroll | Running Back | Jenks, OK

Carroll struggled with nagging injuries during his senior season at Jenks High School, but the Panthers started recruiting the talented back well before his final prep season.

UNI offered Carroll in March of 2022 and stayed in on him to land his commitment on Tuesday.

The Tulsa World named Carroll its No. 1 running back prior to the 2022 season after he helped lead Jenks to a Class 6AI state title in 2021 with 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns.

JC Roque Jr. | Athlete | Lithia, FL

A do-it-all addition to the Panthers’ offense, Roque played running back, wide receiver and cornerback for the Newsome Wolves in Lithia, Florida.

In 2022, Roque led the Wolves in receiving and rushing with 964 yards on the ground and 440 yards receiving. He also handled some kick and punt return duties which allowed him to amass 1,735 total yards and 24 total touchdowns.

According to Roque, a visit to Cedar Falls sold him on the idea of joining the Panthers.

“After visiting, I walked away very impressed with UNI,” Roque said. “The opportunity to join a winning program with a great fan base and coaching staff was important to me. I’m excited to get to work!”

Rolliann Sturkey | Defensive Back | Oak Park, IL | Prev. School: Central Michigan

The Panthers offered the former Central Michigan Chippewa just five days after he entered the transfer portal on December 3.

An unheralded recruit out of Oak Park-River Forest High School in the class of 2018, Sturkey made an immediate impact for CMU. He appeared in all 12 games his freshmen season and did not miss a game in any of the next three seasons.

In 2021, as a junior, Sturkey started the final nine games and finished the season with 36 total tackles, four passes defended and two tackles for loss.

Sturkey will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer after appearing in just two games for CMU in 2022.

Kamonte Grimes | Wide Reciever | Naples, FL | Prev. School: Nebraska

Another big get for the Panthers out of the transfer portal, Grimes joins UNI just two years removed from a three-star rating and being named a top 100 player in Florida.

Grimes spent the previous two seasons in Lincoln, Nebraska as a member of the Nebraska Huskers and did not see playing time before he entered the portal on December 2.

He snared 97 passes for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns in his prep career according to Huskers.com bio.

Metro athletes who signed letters of intent Wednesday:

Cedar Falls

Maxwell Tjoa, Iowa, Golf

Owen Sawyer, Iowa State, Golf

Jake Hulstein, Army, Football

Dallas Bear, Augustana, Basketball

Shae Buskohl, Dubuque, Baseball

Hope Chiattello, Wartburg College, Wrestling

Colby Cryer, Loras College, Cross Country/Track & Field

Andrew Langner, Iowa Western Community College, Football

Colin Johnson, Western Colorado, Cross Country/Track & Field

Jordan Jones-Whitaker, Grand View, Football

Jillian Kellum, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Soccer

Hogan Simmer, Grand View, Football

Mikayla Sisneros, Hawkeye College, Sports Shooting

Jaden Swarts, Buena Vista, Cross Country/Track & Field