College Football: UNI adds Panther legacy to class of 2023

BONDURANT — Northern Iowa added 21 players—17 high school prospects and four transfers—to the football program on early signing day.

However, as a flurry of offers go out to 2024 prospects, the Panthers have not closed the book on the class of 2023.

On Wednesday, Bondurant-Farrar linebacker John Powers committed to UNI as the 18th member of the Panthers’ high school recruiting class.

A soon to be third-generation Panther, Powers described the chance to play for UNI as a “dream come true.”

“Grandma and grandpa went to UNI,” Powers said. “Dad wrestled there…[I] also grew up in Cedar Falls until about 10 or so years old. So, [I] am pretty familiar with the area.”

Powers’ father, Rich Powers, wrestled for UNI from 1988 to 1992 and earned All-American status three times as a Panther.

When he graduated, Powers owned a share of the UNI career wins record with 134 wins, including 54 falls. He received enshrinement into the UNI Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

Given his family’s history with the school, the younger Powers said UNI and Cedar Falls felt like home for him on each of his visits

“It was probably one of the best feelings I have experienced,” Powers said. “I was super excited. Everything kind of came full circle for me…I knew UNI is where I wanted to be…I used to go to Panther football games all the time. So, committing to be a Panther just felt right to me.”

A talented wrestler in his own right, John said his decision to pursue football came because he enjoys it the most and it was the best fit for him.

“I did a lot of wrestling this offseason,” Powers said. “I do have a love for wrestling and that is the truth, but I would say my sophomore and junior year of high school is when I figured out I could have an opportunity in [football].”

Powers made 83.5 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and six sacks in his senior season at Bondurant-Farrar High School. He also average 40 yards per punt.

According to the 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect, UNI sees him as a linebacker at the next level though he would be willing to lend his leg if need be.

“The best ability is versatility,” Powers said. “So, having that punting piece might be able to help out if they need an extra punter. Wherever, they really need me.”

After all, Powers said he told new UNI offensive line coach Rick Nelson all he needed was any opportunity the Panthers could offer him.

“He came to my school and I had a really good conversation with him,” Powers said. “I told him, whatever opportunity that they can give me that is all I need because I want to be a Panther.”