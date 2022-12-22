College Football: UNI adds depth, experience to positions of need with quartet of transfers

CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley made no bones about his recruiting philosophy as Northern Iowa announced its 2023 recruiting class.

The UNI head football coach described the core of the class as the 17 high school athletes which come to Cedar Falls from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Florida. He continued and called high school recruiting and development of those prospects the foundation of his program and the key to continued success.

However, Farley said high school recruiting is not his sole focus when filling out his roster.

“There is also a place for a transfer to come in,” Farley said. “If you have a void in a class and need something to be strengthened so that they can win and win now, then take a transfer player.”

Farley’ sentiment comes as no surprise given the Panthers benefitted from quality, transfer portal additions on both sides of the ball.

Transfers such as Theo Day, Dom Williams, Vance McShane, Woo Governor and Benny Sapp III proved instrumental in UNI’s success last season. Day, Williams and McShane comprised the backfield of the top offense in the conference and Governor and Sapp tied for second in the conference in interceptions.

Just as the names above, Farley expects production from the three transfer portal additions and one junior college transfer in the 2023 class. According to Farley, the transfer class will be key to the immediate success of UNI.

“They have to play right away,” Farley said. “The way I view the portal is immediate help in a position that has immediate opening right now. So, we need experience. We need maturity and we need size and strength at those positions.”

Jonathan Cabral-Martin | Defensive Back | Lynbrook, NY

An All-Northeast Conference performer this past season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound safety recorded 114 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 12 pass break ups in two seasons with Central Connecticut State.

Cabral-Martin gives UNI experience and proven production in its secondary following the departures of First Team All-MVFC defensive back Sapp III, Jevon Brekke and Korby Sander.

While there will be a talent jump from the NEC to the MVFC, but Cabral-Martin factors into UNI’s immediate plans according to Farley.

Josh Volk | Offensive Line | Cedar Rapids, IA

A three-star prospect out of Xavier High School in the class of 2020, Volk originally attended Iowa over offers from Iowa State and Nebraska. He saw action in three games three seasons with the Hawkeyes.

Perhaps the biggest addition out of the portal, Volk joins the Panthers with a chance to contribute immediately on the offensive line given only one starter--Jared Penning--from 2022 returns next season.

“We need somebody to replace as many of the seniors as we had in that group,” Farley said.

DJ Hart | Wide Receiver | Atlanta, GA

With offers from Maryland, New Mexico, East Tennessee and Samfrod, Hart picked the perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State Bison out of high school back in 2020.

However, with only 15 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown in three seasons in Fargo, Hart elected transfer to UNI with two years of eligibility.

Hart provides playmaking ability on special teams as well. In the final week of the 2022 regular season, Hart earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 24.3 yards on three kickoffs.

At wide receiver, UNI suffered key departures as Deion McShane and Quan Hampton declared for the NFL Draft. Williams and McShane, who returned kicks and punts for the Panthers, also departed the program following the season.

Malik Stewart | Defensive Line | Barnesville, GA

Stewart, a junior college product, brings three years of eligibility to Cedar Falls after one season with Butler Community College in Kansas.

In 2022, Stewart collected 3.5 sacks in seven games as a defensive end with the Grizzlies.

Stewart chose UNI over offers from Valdosta State, Tuskegee, Central Oklahoma and Pitt State. He also garnered interest from Kansas.

More developmental than the other three transfer, Stewart joins a room which seemed to generate a new star each week, but struggled with injury in the 2022 season.

Cannon Butler, Cordarrius Bailey, Khristian Boyd and Caden Houghtelling all flashed at different times and different spots for the Panthers. Butler, Boyd and Houghtelling all return next season while Bailey needs a medical waiver if he is to return next season.