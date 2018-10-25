CEDAR FALLS — Not many left tackles step into a college football program and earn a starting position as a true freshman.
Manson’s Cal Twait is an exception.
Four years ago, Twait stepped into the starting lineup for the University of Northern Iowa’s third game of the season at Cal Poly. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound son of a college football coach started seven games before missing the final five after tearing ligaments in his left ankle. He played a key role as the Panthers rushed for a school-record 3,266 yards that season.
Twait has twice been named honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Football Conference and he was named the MVFC Offensive Linemen of the Week in UNI’s win over Indiana State earlier this season. He has started 33 career games for UNI and is a leader of a unit that has allowed only 10 sacks this season.
Asked if he ever thought a redshirt year would have benefited him, Twait says yes for one basic reason.
“I live with Jackson (Scott-Brown, UNI’s starting left guard), and we came in the same year,” Twait said. “We talk about I wished you would’ve redshirted so we could play longer together. But at the same time, playing my freshman year was about the coolest thing I have ever done in my life and I’d never take that back.”
Twait said his jump into UNI’s lineup wasn’t easy.
The grandson of former Emmetsburg High coaching legend Duane Twait and son of former Iowa Central Community College head coach Kevin Twait, Cal spent a lot of time around the Iowa Central program.
That gave him an idea what to expect when he arrived in Cedar Falls, although trying to block UNI all-MVFC defensive end Isaac Ales was a whole different story.
“One advantage I probably had coming into that first camp is I had been to all my dad’s fall camps. That is football 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, so I knew what to expect. So, that was a little bit of an advantage,” Cal said. “But, I still had a huge learning curve, as well. I took my share of lumps.”
Panther head coach Mark Farley says the key to success for his offense is strong play up front, and Twait is the rock of that group.
“He’s the offensive line’s leader,” Farley said. “He has been that consistent presence. Our team goes with how that line goes, and when Cal, Jackson, Spencer (Brown) ... all those guys are performing, our offense is usually performing at a high level.”
For a brief instant three weeks ago against North Dakota State, Twait feared the injury bug might have bitten him again when he had to be helped off the field.
Fortunately for Twait and the Panthers, it was nothing serious and he returned to play all 66 offensive snaps the following week against South Dakota.
“I feel really good, about the healthiest I’ve been since early in my freshman year,” Twait said. “I had a little knee issue a couple of weeks ago. It was weird. My knee twisted a little different late in the game with NDSU and I was worried for a day or two, but the MRI showed nothing and it hasn’t constricted me since.”
UNI’s offense is feeling good, too. The 17th-ranked Panthers hope to continue that trend Saturday when they visit Western Illinois.
“I think our offensive line is playing at a pretty high level right now,” said Twait. “We have a lot of confidence up front and I think that starts with coach Clanton (o-line coach Ryan). He is just a confident guy himself, and with the way he coaches us and the way he works it instills confidence in yourself and you know when you step onto that field you are ready.”
