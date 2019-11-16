BROOKINGS, S.D. — Had Will McElvain been made available after Northern Iowa’s 38-7 loss to South Dakota State Saturday, he would have been honest and forthright in his answers.
Win or lose, that’s the way the Panthers’ freshman quarterback has gone about his business all season. Saturday, he probably would have said he did not have his best game.
What McElvain may or may not have said is moot as no UNI players were made available following UNI’s disappointing defeat.
It was a tough day at the office for McElvain in what has been a strong rookie campaign.
After committing just four turnovers in his first 10 games, McElvain had four against the Jacks — three interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
UNI head coach Mark Farley did not put the blame on his quarterback.
Playing without standout receiver Isaiah Weston and several other offensive playmakers lost to injuries earlier this season, McElvain was just 12 of 24 for a career-low 85 yards. All three of his interceptions were passes that were either tipped by his own receivers or an SDSU defender.
“He had a makeshift group of guys around him,” Farley said. “It wasn’t Will. It was the multitude of things.”
South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said he is glad he only has to game plan against McElvain, at the minimum, three more times.
“He’s a real good player,” Stiegelmeier said. “We changed up our defensive coverages a lot, and we got a decent pass rush. It was 11 guys doing what they should be doing.”
A NEW RUNNER: With starter Trevor Allen not at full strength and the loss of two other primary backs, UNI turned to redshirt freshman Sam Schnee of Dubuque Saturday.
Schnee responded with 18 carries for 74 yards and the Panthers’ only score, an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Schnee, who prepped at Dubuque Senior, played over freshman Nick McCabe, who had carried the ball 31 times this season. McCabe was on the opening kickoff, but was seen running behind the UNI bench after that kick trying to get loose and he did not return to action.
“He did okay. He played hard,” Farley said of Schnee. “We will see where he is. He was all we had. He did good.”
INJURIES: Farley has no timetable on when Weston may return to UNI’s lineup, and the Panthers lost another tight end, Jayden Scott. That makes four tight ends who have been injured — Briley Moore, Tristan Bohr, Matthew Vanderslice and Scott.
Farley did not reveal Scott’s injury.
