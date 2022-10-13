College football: Three keys to a UNI victory over Utah Tech

1. Start Fast: Too many opening drives—5 of 6—have ended without Northern Iowa coming away with points. Co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder said the Panthers focused on coming out of the gates fast on Saturday. Regardless of if they possess the ball first or second, setting the tone with points on their opening the drive will go a long way in preventing a repeat of last Saturday’s disappointing loss to Illinois State.

2. Get Off the Field: It is the Panthers mantra on defense and its crucial to winning this Saturday. Teams have identified that keeping the ball away from UNI’s offense is the best way to escape Cedar Falls with a win. Indiana State tried it and came up short. Illinois State played it to perfection and walked away with a two-point win. UNI knows it and they are working on fixing the issues that have allowed teams to sustain drives. As a result of their last two opponents using this strategy, countering it appears to be crucial in getting back in the win column on Saturday.

3. Run the ball: UNI struggled with inconsistency on offense during each of their first six games. It did not cost them against Indiana State or Western Illinois, but failing to consistently sustain drives, pick up first downs and finish drives in the end zone killed the Panthers against Air Force, Sacramento State and Illinois State. Establishing the ground attack with Dom Williams and Vance McShane--both with more than 5.5 yards per carry--will sustain drives and allow the defense more to make adjustments between possessions. The Panthers’s first three plays on offense in each of the last two games have been passing plays. They have resulted in 24 yards, one first down and four incompletions.

What’s at stake: A UNI win would do little to bolster their playoff hopes as Utah Tech sits without a Division I victory on the season, but a loss would essentially sink the Panthers. With their backs against the wall, UNI needs to win big to get some positive momentum heading into a daunting final stretch against Missouri State, No. 2 South Dakota State, No. 16 Southern Illinois and South Dakota.

Prediction: The Trailblazers have shown the capability to move the ball, but starting quarterback Kobe Tracy missed UTU’s last game against Abiliene Christian. If Tracy starts, the Trailblazers offensive projection would rise, but, with Victor Gabalis listed as the No. 1 quarterback on the latest depth chart, the UTU does not pose as big a threat. UNI’s offense will continue clicking with Theo Day at the helm. The Panthers will get off to a fast start and the defense will keep UTU’s anemic offense under wraps outside of one or two drives. UNI will hold a sizeable first half lead and Utah Tech will be held scoreless in the second half once the Panthers defense makes its adjustments.

UNI 45, Utah Tech 10