College Football: Three keys a UNI win over Missouri State

1. Contain Jason Shelley: Mobile quarterbacks have given the UNI defense fits throughout the season. Against Illinois State, Zack Annexstad’s mobility killed the Panthers. Annexstad turned multiple sacks on third downs in to first down conversions, extending drives and allowing the Redbirds to escape with a win. Missouri State senior quarterback Jason Shelley brings that same skillset to Cedar Falls on Saturday. With the ship seemingly righted against Utah Tech, UNI’s ability to get off the field on third down will be put to the test against the Bears. If UNI can contain Shelley, the Bears offense will have a hard time staying on the field.

2. Post a repeat performance: UNI co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder told The Courier that the Panthers offense is built off of a dominant ground attack. Against Utah Tech, the Panthers rumbled for 229 yards on the ground and one of their most consistent offensive efforts to date. A repeat performance on the ground will open up the field for creativity in play calling which allows this offense to thrive.

3. Don’t look at the record: At 2-4, Missouri State’s season seems over. The Bears do not appear to pose a threat. However, UNI head coach Mark Farley would be the first to say that looking at a record to judge an FCS opponent is a recipe for disaster. While they find themselves amid a four-game skid, Missouri State still possesses the talented roster which saw them enter the season as the No. 5 team in the country and UNI does not own the luxury to overlook anyone.

What’s at stake: Both teams cannot afford another loss. Missouri State wants to get of the schneid and nab their first Missouri Valley Football Conference win of the season. UNI can improve to 3-2 in conference play and get back to .500 overall. With Missouri State still receiving 18 votes in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, a UNI win would be the Panthers first “quality win” of the season and scrub Missouri State from the poll for good.

Prediction: Missouri State’s defense will not be able to slow down the Panthers offense and that will allow UNI to take a one-score lead into halftime. The Bears have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with the UNI offense and they will. UNI’s halftime lead will eventually turn into a one-score Bears’ advantage in the third quarter. Ultimately, Missouri State will run out of time and the shootout will end with UNI on top after taking the lead with a touchdown in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.

UNI 41, Missouri State 37