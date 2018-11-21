CEDAR FALLS — Blake Thomas is 100 percent mentally prepared to play Saturday in Northern Iowa’s FCS first-round playoff game with Lamar University at the UNI-Dome.
Thomas, as well as Panther head coach Mark Farley, hopes his banged-up left ankle will also be ready.
“Percentage wise I’m probably about 80 percent right now, so I’m going to stay in the training room, keep watching film and getting prepared for this week,” said Thomas, the former Waterloo West star.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior linebacker is somewhat frustrated. After working himself into a prominent role on the Panther defense this fall a series of ailments has sent him to the sidelines more than once.
Thomas had appeared in 23 career games prior to 2018, much of those on special teams, but he started UNI’s season opener at outside linebacker against Montana, and got starts at that position against Hampton and South Dakota, before starting games at will linebacker against Illinois State and Youngstown State.
He suffered the ankle injury against the Penguins, and missed last week’s Senior day victory over Missouri State.
When he has been on the field, Thomas has been productive collecting eight solo and 19 assisted tackles, including one tackle for loss while forcing a fumble and registering a quarterback hurry.
“It has been frustrating,” Thomas said. “It has been the first year where I had a real starting position. Kind of been like sweet and sour, but I’m still glad we have a strong linebacker group and coaches so we are all ready no matter what happens.”
While linebacker was a deep, but inexperienced group at the start of the season, that depth has been tested. Only senior captain Duncan Ferch has started and played all 11 games.
Projected starter, Jake Hartford, was hurt in the preseason and has not played this year. His initial replacement, Chris Kolarevic, started the first six games before suffering a lower-body injury in a win at South Dakota. When Kolarevic went out, the Panthers reconfigured their linebacker look to get downhill linebacker Kendrick Suntken on the field, only to see him go down with a lower-body injury against Missouri State and he will miss the first-round game.
To make matters worse, UNI will be without key reserve linebacker Bryce Flater for the first half of the game after his disqualification in the fourth quarter against the Bears.
Alfonzo Lambert got his third start of the season against MSU and is expected to start again Saturday. but Farley is hoping Thomas, who warmed up prior to the game with the Bears, but eventually was deemed unable to go, can get healthy.
“I’m kind of waiting to see,” Farley said of his linebacker situation. “My hope is we get Blake back. If we get Blake back that will help a bunch.”
Thomas is banking on his ankle to steadily improve as it did last week so he can get on the field.
“I’m going to be ready mentally, and I think the physical part is going to be there, too,” Thomas said. “But it is not so much the defense is depending on me. We got guys who can play my spot, Alfonzo, Zac Kibby ... it’s the next man up and those guys are going to be ready to play, too.”
INJURY WARD: There were several positive signs on the injury front Tuesday for UNI in addition to Thomas practicing.
Injured tight end and Panther leading receiver Briley Moore returned to the practice field in a non-contact role. Moore suffered an injury at Youngstown State that required an overnight hospital stay, and was on the sidelines with a neck brace in the win over MSU.
“Still questionable,” Farley said. “We put him in non-contact stuff today to see how he moved around. He is a lot different than everybody else. He looks good walking around, but his injury is to the extent you have to be careful with him.”
In addition there is hope cornerback Xavior Williams, also injured at Youngstown and unable to play last week, may be able to return, but there is a lot of hurdles he has to clear as do Moore and Thomas before Farley will put them on the field.
“When you talk those positions the hard part is can you come out of the break, can you explode,” Farley said. “We really won’t know until Saturday. We are making sure they know their assignments, know where they belong in fits.
“But until we can see them explode, see if they can get off the ball and can they do their job effectively ... we will find that out as the week progresses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.