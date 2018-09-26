CEDAR FALLS — Indiana State’s football program has made significant strides in year two under head coach Curt Mallory.
It took only two sets of game film for University of Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley to see that the team the Panthers face Thursday at 6 p.m. in Terre Haute, Ind., is considerably better than the one UNI demolished, 41-3, to finish the regular season last November.
Farley tossed out a 49-0 Sycamore win over Division II Quincy University, but he was impressed by what he saw in a 31-7 loss to Louisville and a 55-41 win at Eastern Illinois, an FCS playoff team just two seasons ago.
“They put up 52 at Eastern, did a number on them,” Farley said. “Louisville ... it was 7-7 at the half and that was the one that got shut down because of lightning and they had to sit around the locker room.
“Those two games really stand out in my mind. They are a very good football team that has come a long way in 12 months, six months ... not the same team we played at the end of last season, I promise you that.”
That win at Eastern Illinois was the first in that annual series for the Sycamores since 2003. Furthermore, it was the Sycamores’ first win over a Division I program since it beat Southern Illinois 22-14 on Oct. 22, 2016.
And with an extra week to prepare for the Panthers, who are playing just five days after a 44-0 win over Hampton at home, the Sycamores will be ready.
“They are a confident football team. That is probably the difference from the end of last season to what they are at the beginning of this season,” Farley added.
Through its first three games, Indiana State has been run-dominant with 170 rushes, compared to 43 passes. The Sycamores are averaging 280.3 rush yards per game, led by Ja’Quan Keys.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Keys has rushed for 416 yards on 67 carries, including 238 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries two weeks ago against Eastern Illinois.
Running backs Chiri Covington and Titus McCoy each have more than 25 carries, and Jalil Kilpatrick, who started the first two games at quarterback before missing the Eastern Illinois game with a shoulder injury, carried the ball 24 times for 89 yards in his two starts.
“They are really pounding the football, being patient running the football and staying with the run game. Doing a great job of moving the chains, moving the line of scrimmage,” Farley said.
West Des Moines Dowling graduate Ryan Boyle started at quarterback against EIU and completed 13 of 21 passes for 209 yards.
The Sycamores have just one turnover in three games and have been getting great special teams play from returner Dakota Caton, who has a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown and is averaging 26.8 yards per kick return.
“Last year, we took it to them pretty well,” UNI leading tackler Chris Kolarevic said. “I think they are a lot better team this season. We will have our hands full.”
UNI has won three straight against Indiana State, with the Sycamores’ last win coming in Terre Haute in 2014, a 20-19 victory. Farley is 13-2 all-time against the Sycamores.
“We wanted to be 3-0, but we’re 2-1, and we’re awfully proud of that,” Mallory told the Terre Haute Star Tribune. “We’ve stuck together and we’re where we need to be going into the conference to have a little momentum.”
