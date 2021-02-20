College football: South Dakota State edges UNI in spring opener

Then, after the Panthers stuffed SDSU twice at the goal line, Gronowski took the snap with 24 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, rolled out and lobbed the ball over the rush to running back Pierre Strong Jr. in the right flat for the go-ahead score.

"They made a nice play-action play, I made a bad call and they got their touchdown," said UNI head coach Mark Farley. "I was going for the win. We will always go for the win. That's just who we are."

That Gronowski was even in the game was surprising enough. The true freshman emerged from a crowded quarterback room to be named starter over two more proven Jackrabbits.

For UNI, it was a tale of two halves. The Panthers struggled to stop SDSU on the ground or the air in the first half while failing to mount much offense, as well. The Jackrabbits outgained UNI 242-67 before halftime.

The Panthers flipped the script at the break, while making only minor technical adjustments. The defense got stingy and allowed SDSU only 8 yards total through its first five drives of the second half, but that simply set the stage for the Jackrabbits' final flurry.