CEDAR FALLS – Five second-half turnovers derailed No. 20 Northern Iowa Saturday as the Panthers dropped a 34-17 decision to No. 9 Weber State in their home opener at the UNI-Dome.

One of the turnovers, a tipped Theo Day pass was picked off by the Wildcats’ LJ Anderson on the Panthers’ first possession of the third quarter set up the go-ahead score.

Kylan Weisser hit Hayden Meachem for a 9-yard touchdown two plays later to give Weber State at 24-17 lead. It was all Wildcats (2-0) the rest of the way, and the Panthers (0-2) came nowhere close to the end zone thereafter, either.

UNI committed six turnovers in all, and Day was sacked five times while he also threw three interceptions, and the Panthers lost three fumbles. Another interception and return for touchdown by Weber State was called back because of a pass interference penalty.

"You can't hide six turnovers," Panther head coach Mark Farley said. "We didn't protect and thus we had intercepts on top of it. That stood out to me."

UNI was very much in the game at half where the game was tied 17-all.

For the second straight week it didn't start off well for the Panthers. In last week's loss to Iowa State, a pick-six put UNI in an early hole against the Cyclones.

The Wildcats needed just two plays to put the Panthers on their heels Saturday.

On its first play from scrimmage, Weisser hit Jacob Sharp for a 77-yard gain to the UNI 3. Damon Bankston scored on the next play.

The Panthers responded with a 39-yard Matthew Cook field, and a great play by Day to flip the ball to an open Sam Schnee while he was being tripped up from behind for a 4-yard score with 10:46 left in the second gave UNI a 10-7 lead.

The Wildcats and Panthers traded touchdowns in the final 3 minutes and 30 seconds of the first half. Bankston scored on a 26-yard run, before Tye Edwards completed a seven play, 60-yard drive with a one-yard plunge to give UNI a 17-14 lead.

But a Kyle Thompson 19-yard field goal with six seconds left in the half tied it.

And while it seemed all Weber State in the second half as the Wildcats scored the final 20 points of the game, UNI still had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter before it got out of hand.

With 7 minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth, the Panthers forced a Weber State punt. The ball landed short of UNI's returner, Schnee. At first, he appeared he was going to let it roll and then at the last second tried to field it to save yardage. Unfortunately, he muffed it, and the Wildcats' Clarence Butler recovered it on the UNI 26.

The Panther defense held Weber State to a 43-yard Thompson field goal that made it 27-17 with 5:55 to go, but the fight appeared to drain out of UNI facing a 10-point deficit.

On UNI's next possession, Day was intercepted by Naseme Colvin and Bankston raced 58 yards for a touchdown three plays later to essentially end the game.

"The first half was a good half, but I still go back to the intercepts, the muffed punt," Farley said. "The things like that you can't overcome. You go out there and try to stop them, you give up three points, but it wears on you and then everything stockpiles on top of that."

UNI's defense played well in stretches, but safety/linebacker Edwin Dearman said the team has to learn and build off this hard lesson.

"We are definitely going to build," Dearman said. "As a group we have to take pride in what we do. I feel like everybody is going to make mistakes, but you have to build off those mistakes and things we don't like."

Dearman led UNI with 12 tackles, including one for loss. Tucker Langenberg had 11. Dalesean Staley had an interception.

Day finished 22 of 38 for 312 yards, but Weber State made the plays it needed to make. Sergio Morancy had six catches for 120 yards, and Schnee hauled in seven grabs for 97 yards.

Damon Bankston rushed for 144 yards and three scores for Weber State.