College Football: Short-term memory loss key for UNI defense in win over SIU

CEDAR FALLS — Everything went Northern Iowa’s way in the first half against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Through the first 30 minutes of action, UNI built an 11-point lead as the offense scored four touchdowns on its first four possessions. On defense, the Panthers forced the Salukis to settle for a field goal on their first drive and force two punts in the second quarter to put UNI in possession to take the lead.

But, UNI head coach Mark Farley knew the second half would not play out the same way.

“No matter who you are up against — whatever the score is — you better maintain your composure because you are going to be in a ball game at the end,” Farley said. “We got off to a great start and went into halftime in a great position. But, I also told them all last week to forget the halftime score.”

In the week leading up to their match with the Salukis, Farley gave credit to SIU head coach Nick Hill and his ability to make adjustments at halftime.

It did not take long for the Salukis' adjustments to impact the game as Southern brought a delayed blitz on the first play of the third quarter. The blitz got home on UNI quarterback Theo Day and forced a fumble that SIU recovered at the UNI 14-yard line.

The quick change in possession left UNI’s defense to defend a short field to preserve the Panthers' two-score lead.

It was a tall order to fill, but UNI senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier said the defense did not use that as an excuse.

“We owed the offense,” Cuvelier said. “They played one heck of a game. They had four possessions and four touchdowns in the first half. We owed them a stop, and unfortunately we were not able to get it.”

The Salukis punched the ball into the end zone on the second play of the drive and cut the UNI lead to 28-23.

In the first half of the season, the UNI defense may have let frustration take over. According to Cuvelier, a perfectionist mindset at the beginning of the season plagued the Panthers and led them to stumble out to an 0-3 record.

“For the first couple weeks, I think we were trying to play perfect football,” Cuvelier said. “We were trying to be mistake free, and in turn maybe made more mistakes doing that.”

However, over the last few weeks the Panthers focused on playing faster and not dwelling on past mistakes.

“You got to forget about the plays and the mistakes that you have made,” Cuvelier said. “Just focus on the four second play that is ahead of you.”

The Panthers “short-term memory loss,” as Cuvelier called it, allowed the defense to bounce back in crunch time and come up with a pair of game-winning stops.

With 47 seconds remaining, the Panthers stalled an SIU drive at the UNI 23 and forced a 40-yard field goal attempt that SIU redshirt freshman kicker Jake Baumgarte missed.

After a three-and-out from the UNI offense, the Panthers managed to come up with the stop of the season as Edwin Dearman brought down SIU wide receiver Jay Jones at the UNI 1-yard line on the final play of the game.

According to Farley, the composure of his team allowed them to come away with the win as their short-term memory loss allowed them to make the right adjustments to come up with both stops on the final minute.

“We made some big adjustments,” Farley said. “There were defenses called in the last couple drives that have not been on our scorecard for a month. Because of what they did and how they altered some things to keep people off the quarterback, we had to do some things to create some things to get him moving around.”

Moving forward, honing that mentality and carrying it into the final two games of the season can make or break the Panthers’ season.

“This time of the year you are always in a big football game,” Farley said. “It gets very emotional at the end of the season whether it is through frustration or excitement. … You really have to have a handle on your emotion.”

INJURY REPORT: UNI will be without starting tight end Alex Allen for the remainder of the season. Allen went down late in the fourth quarter against SIU on a two-point conversion attempt following UNI’s go-ahead score.

“He has had a great season for us,” Farley said. “Alex lays it out on the line. … He has been a big part of our offense.”

Allen posted 17 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season.