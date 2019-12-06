BROOKINGS, S.D. — Rivalries and patterns.
One of those terms probably means something when No. 6 Northern Iowa travels to face 10th-ranked South Dakota State Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
The other term is just a random factoid.
When the Panthers and Jacks kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday, it will be the seventh meeting between the two teams since 2015 when most of the current seniors on both squads were redshirting.
“I’ve played them more than any other team in the conference,” UNI senior guard Jackson Scott-Brown said. “So I mean ... we’ve played them six or seven times in the five years I’ve been here. They are more a rival than anybody if you think about it.”
Now as far as patterns go, the teams have alternated wins since UNI won that first one in 2015 with no team winning two in a row. And the last time the Panthers and Jacks played twice in the same season, 2017, UNI won in the regular season and SDSU in the playoffs.
The random factoid means if the pattern stays true the Panthers will win and advance to the quarterfinals.
UNI, however, knows it is not that simple and the task to get past SDSU will be daunting. Circumstances are different in this game probably more so than any other meeting between the two teams.
The Panthers will most definitely be short-handed as UNI has lost more and more contributors as the season has worn on and it is uncertain if key players like wide receiver Isaiah Weston or linebacker Chris Kolarevic, both all-conference performers this season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, will be available to play.
“They know us well,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “Everybody’s plan will adjust off the personnel they have. Who you are is what you’ve shown all season, but what you are that day is based on personnel. I think there is a different answer to that every year and every game.”
Farley says he is certain the guys he will have available to play will rise to the challenge and those same players probably also want a chance to redeem themselves from the first meeting, a 38-7 loss back on Nov.16 in Brookings when SDSU turned a tight contest into a blowout.
“SDSU did a really nice job the last time,” Farley said. “It was a tight game at halftime, and then they did a nice job in the second half. You can be excited but you also have a week’s worth of work and a road trip to make to go perform.
“A little of that (motivation) is excellent to have, but there is a challenge you have to meet. And the challenge we got to meet is we have to go on the road and face a very good football team that has had a week, two weeks off.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are several things Farley says have stayed fresh in his memory from the first game. The finish is one. The other is UNI has to take better care of the football and get another strong defensive effort.
In the loss, the Panthers turned the ball over four times and SDSU had no turnovers. But the Jacks haven’t always played mistake-free. In the two losses SDSU suffered surrounding the win over the Panthers, the Jacks turned the ball over eight times.
“Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers,” Farley said. “The first drive we threw the tipped ball for an intercept. I remember that. I remember the fumble that got returned for a touchdown. There were big explosive turnover plays in that game at critical times.”
Defensively, UNI gave up only 337 total yards to the Jacks’ in that first meeting.
However, the Panthers gave up a 65-yard reverse pass to Cade Johnson to set up SDSU’s first touchdown and then gave up a 73-yard drive on the Jacks’ opening possession of the third quarter allowing them to take a 14-0 lead.
Additionally, UNI didn’t put a lot of pressure on SDSU freshman quarterback Keaton Heide who was making his first start. Heide completed his first 14 passes and finished 15 of 16 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
“He did a great job,” Farley said. “He had an extremely good football game and played very well. That is probably where it gave him a lot of confidence, too. He is only going to get better with more games and he has another game under his belt.
“We probably did not know as much about him the first time we played him. He has good speed. He ran away from one of our guys on a scramble. We have a little better idea of what his athleticism is which is very good.”
Senior safety Christian Jegen says the defense has to do a better job of disguising its looks with the hopes of making Heide think a split second longer with his decisions.
“We have to throw him off, give him different looks,” Jegen said. “When you look at the boundary safety, I need to move around more and disguise what we are doing.”
The trick play has also been on UNI’s mind.
SDSU’s running backs Pierre Strong and Mikey Daniel are a combined 6-for-6 for 122 yards and a touchdown this season. The big 65-yard trick play that was successful against UNI in the first meeting saw the Jacks in their Wildcat formation with Heide split out to the left. On the snap, the running back ran left and pitched the ball back to Heide who lofted a pass deep to Johnson, who was at least 10-15 yards behind the nearest Panther defender.
“That is the word discipline in my opinion,” Farley said. “Everybody wants to go make every play. It is the safeties that want to go make every tackle and when they start coming up too fast ... you got to do your job. If your job is to be deep, be deep. If your job is to be in that gap, be in that gap.”
While the Panthers say they will be guarded against any trick plays SDSU might throw at them, Farley says the two weeks the Jacks have had gives them another benefit besides rest.
“They could have done some things, incorporate things for any game they play here on out,” Farley said. “So we have to prepare for some unforeseen things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.