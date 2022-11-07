College Football: SDSU loss ‘burns,’ UNI focused on playing ’the moment’

CEDAR FALLS — For the second time in as many weeks, Northern Iowa took a top 25 team to the wire and faced an untimed down with the game on the line.

However, the Panthers did not manage to pull out the win against No. 1 South Dakota State as they had over then No. 20 Southern Illinois the week prior.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said he knows the 5-5 Panthers played well enough to come out on top, Saturday.

“Our team played, for three hours, the way it is supposed to play,” Farley said. “From start to finish, they were battling…We played really strong from half way through the third quarter through the fourth quarter.”

The Panthers scored the second points on the Jackrabbits vaunted defense and outscored the nation’s top team 14-11 in the second half. Between the Jackrabbits two scoring drives in the second half, the UNI defense stymied the Jacks offense at every turn, forcing punts on three straight drives, an interception and another punt.

But, it was not enough.

“That is what is frustration is we are playing really good football against really good teams,” Farley said.

The way his team played against the Jackrabbits does little to take the sting out of the loss.

According to Farley, to fight back into the game with your playoff hopes on the line and watch the win fall just out of reach makes it hurt a little worse.

“You see all the good that has happened, but that probably makes it burn even more,” Farley said. “You are a play, a second, a whatever from being at the top of your game. That is probably what makes the burn even more. It takes longer to heal.”

The “burn” remained with Farley as he addressed the media on Monday as the Panthers entered their bye week after 10 straight weeks of action.

“Some of these other games take a little bit more time to get back to the level of energy and emotion that you need to win games,” Farley said. “There is as much emotion in these games as there is physicality.”

Due to the emotion the Panthers expended on Saturday, their off week—despite being the latest in Farley’s tenure—comes at the right time.

The Panthers can use the extra time to recover from the loss and use it as fuel to improve and prepare for their regular season finale against South Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“That game is going to take more to get over than 24 hours,” Farley said. “I know it is taking me more than 24 hours to get over it. I am sure it is going to take the players more than 24.”

Earlier in the season, Farley described how 12 minutes made the difference between the 0-3 start the Panthers faced and the 2-1 start that could have been.

While the Panthers find themselves in a similar situation as they look back on the plays they could have made against South Dakota State, Farley prescribes playing “the moment” to heal from their loss to the Jackrabbits and abate frustration.

“You have to stay in the moment,” Farley said. “Not get too far ahead, not get too far behind because you have to make some quick decisions that are critical choices. You have to play the emotion in the moment…Some you wish you had back. Some—man—were bigger gambles than you think.”

UNI knows it can hang with the best of them. According to Farley, the Panthers ability to put Saturday’s loss behind them will determine their success for the remainder of the season.

“We are mad about what we did not do,” Farley said. “We had our chances, but the opponent gets a vote in all this stuff too and they are a good football team. It is not about the confidence now. It is more about getting off that game and getting our mind to the next game.”

Although the Panthers do not play this weekend, the results from the eleventh week of action in college football will carry significant weight in deciding whether the Coyotes will be the final opponent of the season for UNI or not.

“You have to let this coming week transpire,” Farley said. “This is the first time we are sitting one out this late in the season. I think that a lot will be said this weekend.”

Last week, Farley said he felt his team had a playoff worthy resume at 7-4 or 6-5, but also knew a win against South Dakota State would have drastically improved their chances.

“You are always going to get a number of teams from this league because it is…proven,” Farley said. “It is important to play out this week’s games because some of the teams we are contending against are in some big games…I have looked at that to see who plays who…There are a lot of big games out there that are connected.”