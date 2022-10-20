College Football: Schnee emerges as playmaker at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Beat the guy across from you.

According to Northern Iowa’s Sam Schnee, the Panthers’ new offense relies on each players’ ability to win their individual battles — just how the former running back turned wide receiver likes it.

“I like to think I am a twitchy guy. I am not the fastest guy out there, I am twitchy,” Schnee said. “If I get a guy in front of me, I like the challenge. I like the one-on-one battles. … Usually, in that case, it is going to be a big play.”

UNI co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder said that need to win individual battles comes from the way his offensive works.

“The offenses that I have been a part of, we did not know who was going to make the plays week-to-week,” Reeder said. “We do not really design plays for one guy. It is about everyone making sure they are executing so, if the ball finds them, then they are making a play.”

On Saturday, Schnee showed off his effectiveness — and twitchiness — as he routinely beat Utah Tech defenders and the ball found him for big gain after big gain.

The redshirt junior from Dubuque set up a nine-yard Dom Williams touchdown run that gave UNI a 17-0 advantage with receptions of 28 and 19 yards.

Then, 11 minutes later, Schnee came in motion from the right side of the Panthers’ formation into the backfield, paused for a moment and, upon the snap, leaked out down the left sideline on an elongated wheel route.

Schnee sprinted passed the Trailblazers secondary, briefly lost the ball in the lights of the UNI-Dome, and hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Theo Day to put UNI ahead 34-7 at halftime.

“I was just happy to get a quick score in before half,” Schnee said. “We run that play quite a bit in practice. That is usually never the throw we get against our defense, so it caught me by surprise.”

At the end of the game, Schnee’s stat line popped off the box score — five receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown.

The leading rusher in program history at Dubuque Senior High School, Schnee did not come to UNI expecting to be a heavy contributor in the passing game.

However, with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown against Western Illinois in the regular season finale last season, he began to realize his potential at wide receiver. He followed it up with an eight catch, 118-yard performance against Eastern Washington in the Panthers 19-9 playoff loss.

“At the end of the year last year, I saw what I could do at receiver,” Schnee said. “I took a lot of time in the offseason to really focus on working on what I thought I needed to get better at.”

During the offseason, Schnee said, he worked with Day to build their connection. His dedication during the summer paid off as he emerged as the Panthers’ leader in receptions and receiving yards through seven games with 31 catches for 508 yards.

Schnee’s emergence caught the attention of UNI head coach Mark Farley, who has praised the receiver’s importance to the offense several times this season. Following the Panthers’ 52-17 win over Western Illinois, Farley tabbed Schnee — along with Alex Allen and Cannon Butler — as players who stepped up and became playmakers.

After Saturday’s win, Farley said Schnee became an impact contributor on offense because of his hard work.

“Team matters to him,” Farley said. “He is reliable. He is accountable. He practices like that. He plays how he practices. When your quarterback trusts you, he is going to throw you the football.”

Reeder also likes Schnee’s versatility in the Panthers’ offense. Schnee’s best trait — his consistency — allows UNI to move him around the formation and create different matchups.

“He would be the first guy that would admit to you that he is not the biggest, not the strongest, not the fastest,” Reeder said. “But, his consistency is what has allowed him to be successful.”