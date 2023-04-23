CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s most lethal duo picked up right where they left off and a new duo showed its potential on the same play during the Panthers spring game, Friday.

In the second half of the Panthers spring game, Theo Day dropped back, surveyed the field and found Sergio Morancy for a 34-yard score in similar fashion to their connection in 2022—a seam route through the heart of the defense.

Morancy needed to fight off strong coverage from Central Michigan transfer Rolliann Sturkey to high-point the ball and come down with the touchdown.

Day and Morancy connected six times for touchdowns, last season, which made Morancy the team-leader in receiving touchdowns. The explosive duo connected on scoring tosses of 53, 44 and 36 yards in addition to a non-scoring play which netted 62 yards for the Panthers.

“He is a very good athlete—an unreal athlete,” Day said. “He is one of my better friends off the field. We had that chemistry ever since I got here.”

A deep wide receiver room limited Morancy’s snaps in 2022, but, according to Day, the playmaker has a chance to see a significant jump in opportunities come this fall.

“Every time he has had the chance to play and get significant time, he has made plays and score touchdowns,” Day said. “He will have the chance to be a fulltime starter this year and he is going to do some special things.”

Day, who earned First Team All-MVFC honors in 2022, said developing chemistry with new and old faces alike and continuing to learn offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder’s offense will help him take the next step in 2023.

“Getting to know each other, getting to know the new guys—especially receivers and running backs,” Day said. “What they like, where they are going to be in routes and becoming better friends off the field.”

“I have a lot of work to do. I still have a long way to go. I have to keep learning this offense more, knowing how to get the ball out of my hands quickly and keep making more and more plays for this team.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Sturkey ended up on the losing end of the play, but showed off the ability to lockdown the back end of the UNI defense. Had the pass not been on the money or if Morancy failed to high-point the ball, Sturkey may very well have ended up with an interception on the play.

The graduate senior defensive back joined UNI this offseason after five seasons with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Sturkey’s addition gives the Panthers two former Chippewas in the secondary as Second Team All-MVFC performer Woo Governor also transferred to UNI from CMU.

The pair played together during Governor’s lone season in Mount Pleasant, Michigan in 2019 and developed a fast friendhip. According to Governor, that bond helped lead Sturkey to Cedar Falls after he left CMU in September.

“I worked my butt off to try and help him get here,” Governor said. “Me and Ro played at Central together. [We are] super close. He is one of my life long best friends. So, to have him the secondary…for it to work out how it worked out is a blessing.”

The duo of Benny Sapp III and Governor played a massive role in the resurgence of the Panthers defense in the second half of last season. With Sapp likely to hear his name in next weekend’s NFL Draft, Governor said he is ready to step up into the leadership role vacated by the former Minnesota transfer.

“I am up for the challenge,” Governor said. “We have a lot invested in this program, a lot invested in each other, a lot invested in these young guys. We look at it as a family. I have had guys in the past…who have set the path and set the expectation for what a leader is.”

“Now, it is my turn to settle in and pay my dues to the program. I feel like I owe it.”

Governor added he expects the defense to hit the ground running in 2023.

“We will be ready week one,” Governor said. “We are going to pick up in our prime. We have the greatest weapons, the greatest tools, assets, some of the best coaches in the game…Everybody is hungry, everybody is humble, everybody is willing to learn…Every body is blue collar, show up ready to work. If we keep going at the rate we are going, it is going to be something to look out for.”