NORMAL, Ill. -- Suni Lane had been waiting patiently for his time to shine.
It came Saturday.
The Bettendorf native caught just two passes, but both went for touchdowns in No. 9 Northern Iowa's 27-10 victory over No. 7 Illinois State.
"We've got a deep receiving corp ... full of great players," said Lane, who began his career at UNI as a defensive back. "It was just being patient. I talked to my family and they kept me positive week-in, week-out and when my number got called being ready and taking advantage of it.
"There is nothing better. It is exciting. To see my teammates on the sideline and how excited they are for me ... I'm just thankful."
Lane's first grab came with 11 seconds left to halftime when quarterback Will McElvain threaded the needle between two defenders on a deep slant. Lane had to go up high, grab the ball and get his feet down in the back of the end zone.
"It was a big day," McElvain said of what Lane did. "They tried to take a lot away from Isaiah (Weston) with the big season he is having and we needed other guys to step up. He made a huge catch last week against Missouri State, and I know and the coaching staff has known he can come in and make huge plays."
Lane's second touchdown was a 27-yard snare after McElvain broke a pair tackles in the backfield and scrambled. Breaking off his route, Lane hauled in the pass and stepped into the end zone to give the Panthers a 21-10 lead.
"Suni is a great story," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "He has had so many ups and downs in his career. He is a great person. He was on defense and I played him as a freshman. Then he got hurt last year so we redshirted him.
"Then we put him on offense full time and I just think it is hard for a receiver to get in the fold very quickly on offense so he didn't get to play a lot early in the season. It was discouraging for him, but he stuck with it.
"I knew what kind of player he was because I had him on defense for two years. He is intelligent. He is fast. He is athletic. He just needed to get reps and get his opportunity and he got that today so now you are going to see a lot more of him."
RUNNING BACK DEPLETION: In a sequence of four plays in the third quarter UNI lost its top two running backs -- Tyler Hoosman and Trevor Allen.
Hoosman left with an ankle injury, and Allen is in concussion protocol.
True freshman Nick McCabe entered the game and rushed 15 times for 44 yards.
"Neither of them could get back on the field. Trevor could not, and Tyler tried," Farley said. "We will have to find out what we get back this coming week."
NO SACKS: Illinois State entered the game ranked second in the FCS in sacks per game with 4.13 and recorded none against the Panthers.
The Redbirds also recorded just two tackles for loss.
"Testament to the coaches. Testament to the players in their execution," Farley said. "That is a good defensive line out there that Illinois State has got. Their plan is tremendous."
