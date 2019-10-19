CEDAR FALLS -- Isaiah Weston was unstoppable. The defense made big plays when it needed.
The effort added up to a bounce back win No. 14 Northern Iowa needed.
Weston hauled in four passes for 189 yards and three touchdown passes as the Panthers rallied for a 42-27 victory over South Dakota Saturday at the UNI-Dome on Family Weekend.
A week after stumbling at No. 1 North Dakota State, the Panthers shook off some early miscues and exploded out of the second half gates to improve to 4-3 overall, and 2-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
Weston caught touchdown passes of 8, 65 and 54, and had a first-half reception of 62 yards as he exploited man coverage time and time again for the Panthers. Tyler Hoosman added 111 rushing yards and two scores as part of a 204-yard rushing day.
Additionally, UNI's defense forced six South Dakota turnovers while handing the Coyotes (3-4, 2-1) their first MVFC loss.
Weston's 65-yard touchdown catch on UNI's fourth play of the third quarter put the Panthers head for good, 28-24, after UNI trailed at halftime.
The first half was absolutely crazy.
The Coyotes turned great field position into 14 points.
USD jumped out to a 7-0 lead after recovering a Panther fumble at the UNI 27, and a 21-14 lead when a short punt and nice return set up USD at the Panther 31.
UNI used a pair of big plays to setup its two first-quarter scores as a 62-yard pass from McElvain to Weston led to a 8-yard touchdown pass from McElvian to Weston and a 7-7 tie.
That catch was the sixth straight game he has caught a touchdown pass and the last Panther to accomplish the feat since former NFL receiver Eddie Berlin did it in 2000.
USD recaptured the lead quickly when a Panther defender fell down and Billy Conaway ran free for a 56-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 Coyote lead. UNI responded quickly as a 70-yard McElvain sprint got the Panthers to the USD 8. Tyler Hoosman scored on the next play.
It was 21-14 USD, when safety Austin Evans made a perfect read and picked off a Simmons pass in the flat and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown and a 21-21 tie with 13:56 left to half.
Mason Lorber kicked a 33-yard field goal with 8:51 left to half and the Coyotes led 24-21 at halftime.
South Dakota;21;3;3;0 -- 27
You have free articles remaining.
Northern Iowa;14;7;14;7 -- 42
First quarter
USD -- Henry 7 run (Lorber kick), 10:29. (Scoring drive: 5 plays, 27 yards, 2:12).
UNI -- Weston 8 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 9:01. (Scoring drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:28).
USD -- Conaway 56 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 8:17. (Scoring drive: 2 plays, 66 yards, :44).
UNI -- Hoosman 8 run (Cook kick), 6:55. (Scoring drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:22).
USD -- Goehring 10 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 1:50 (Scoring drive: 4 plays, 31 yards, 1:36).
Second quarter
UNI -- Evans 16 interception return (Cook kick), 13:56.
USD -- FG Lorber 33, 8:51. (Scoring drive: 13 plays, 58 yards, 5:05).
Third quarter
UNI -- Weston 65 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 13:45. (Scoring drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:15).
UNI -- Weston 54 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 7:57 (Scoring drive: 3 plays, 54 yards, 1:24.
USD -- FG Lorber 30, :33 (Scoring drive: 17 plays. 62 yards, 7:24).
Fourth quarter
UNI -- Hoosman 1 run (Cook kick), 11:44. (Scoring drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:49).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.