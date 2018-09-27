TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Northern Iowa had short rest. Indiana State had two weeks to prepare.
It didn’t matter Thursday night.
The quick turnaround wasn’t a problem for the 23rd-ranked Panthers (2-2 overall, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), who used a dominant run game and a stingy defense en route to a 33-0 victory over the Sycamores at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m very pleased with the approach our guys took into the game,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “I was really pleased how they continually got better as the game went on. We started a little slow, but each play, each series got a little bit better.”
UNI rushed for 265 yards, and the Panther defense produced its second consecutive shutout for the first time in a decade since UNI blanked Missouri State (42-0) and Indiana State (28-0) back-to-back in 2008. The last time UNI had two shutouts in a season was 2012.
Trevor Allen rushed for a career-best 180 yards and two scores, and Marcus Weymiller added 90 as the Panthers gashed the Sycamores over and over again with power runs up the middle.
UNI ran the ball 51 times, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, as its offensive linemen consistently got to the second level. Quarterback Eli Dunne completed 16 of 24 passes for 218 yards, in addition, to keep the Panthers versatile.
“We were establishing the line of scrimmage five yards on the other side of the ball,” Allen said. “I had to do something with it. They (the offensive line) did their part, so I had to do my part.”
UNI led 9-0 at halftime as Austin Errthum booted field goals from 46, 31 and 20 yards. The Panther defense saw ISU drive inside the UNI 40 four times in the first half, but the closest the Sycamores came to scoring was a missed 38-yard field goal by Jerry Nunez.
After that Nunez miss with 3:50 left in the half, UNI went 78 yards in 15 plays, opting for Errthum’s 20-yard field goal and a 9-0 lead over going for it on fourth-and-goal from the ISU 2 with 11 seconds to halftime.
“I was pleased with the defense. I think they (ISU) were 0-for-6 in the first half on third down,” Farley said. “We gave up some plays, but we were playing in such a way ... I felt they did a nice job. Then in the second half they kind of took control.”
UNI got off to a tremendous third quarter start.
Indiana State received the ball to start, but it was a quick three-and-out. The Panthers took over on the Sycamore 45 and four plays later were in the end zone on Allen’s 18-yard run up the middle. All of a sudden, it was 16-0.
UNI never slowed down.
Allen added a 16-yard touchdown run with 4:58 left in the third for a 23-0 lead, and Errthum’s fourth field goal with 12:57 to go in the fourth, a 24-yarder, made it 26-0.
The final nail in the coffin was Duncan Ferch’s third career pick-six. Ferch stepped in front of a Ryan Boyle pass and returned it 19 yards to paydirt with 5:18 to go.
Ferch had interception returns for touchdowns against Southern Illinois and Youngstown State in 2016.
“It was a short little run. I thought I was going to get caught,” laughed Ferch. “It was deflected by one of our d-linemen so I had to catch that one.”
UNI has not allowed an opponent to score for nine consecutive quarters, and the Sycamores were held to four first downs and just 102 second-half yards.
“It was huge for our defense,” defensive back Xavior Williams said. “We had been playing great the last couple of weeks, found our identity and now we’ve just got to keep it up.”
UNI will have eight days to prepare for No. 1 North Dakota State. The Bison visit the UNI-Dome on Oct. 5.
UNI 33, Indiana St. 0
N. Iowa 3 6 14 10 — 33
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 46, 8:42. (Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 3:05).
Second quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 31, 8:52. (Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 2:36).
UNI — FG Errthum 20, :11. (Drive: 15 plays, 78 yards, 3:39).
Third quarter
UNI — T. Allen 18 run (Errthum kick), 11:59. (Drive: 4 plays, 45 yards, 1:25).
UNI — T. Allen 16 run (Errthum kick), 4:58. (Drive: 8 plays. 90 yards, 3:15).
Fourth quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 24, 12:57. (Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:17).
UNI — Ferch 19 interception return, 5:18.
Att. — 5,487.
TEAM STATISTICS
UNI ISU
First downs 28 15
Rushes-yards 51-265 38-158
Passing yards 218 136
Comp-att-int 16-24-0 13-25-1
Return yards 41 106
Punts-avg. 3-41.7 7-41.6
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalty-yards 3-25 9-84
Time of possession 31:36 28:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
UNI — T. Allen 26-180, M. Weymiller 20-90, T. Hoosman 2-5, A. Soko 1-0, E. Dunne 2-minus 10.
INDIANA ST. — J. Keys 16-76, C. Covington 7-29, R. Boyle 10-28, T. McCoy 4-26.
Passing
UNI — E. Dunne 16-24-0, 218 yards.
INDIANA ST. — R. Boyle 13-25-1, 136 yards.
Receiving
UNI — B. Moore 5-61, J. Rima 3-48, T. Allen 3-41, D. McShane 2-41, E. Nissen 1-12, N. Fossey 1-10, N. Phillips 1-5.
INDIANA ST. — D. Hendrix 5-76, M. Thomas 1-25, R. Morgan 2-14, D. Jones II 1-7, T. Williams 1-7, C. Covington 1-6, J. Keys 1-3, D. Caton 1-minus 2.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
UNI — Kolarevic 4-8-12, Sander 4-3-7, Ferch 3-4-7, Brekke 4-1-5, A.J. Allen 2-4-6, Wells 1-6-7, Douglas 1-4-5, Lawrence 0-5-5, Brinkman 2-2-4, Williams 2-1-3, Suntken 2-0-2, Boyd 1-1-2, B. Thomas 1-1-2, Lambert 1-1-2, Smith 1-0-1, Neal 1-0-1, Errthum 1-0-1, Flater 1-0-1, Lane 1-0-1, S. Thomas 0-2-2, Nimmers 0-1-1.
INDIANA ST. — Moss 4-8-12, Jones 8-3-11, Glasco 5-2-7, Newman 5-2-7, Powell 3-4-7, Griffith 4-2-6, Green 2-2-4, Mosley 2-2-4, Mayes 1-3-4, Bonner 0-4-4, Thompson II 2-1-3, M. Thompson 1-2-3, Zacok 0-3-3, Peratt 0-3-3, Reid Jr. 2-0-2, Moala 1-1-2, Hambright 1-1-2, Simvervil 1-0-1, Broome Jr. 1-0-1, Brewer 1-0-1, Sager 0-1-1, Harwood 0-1-1, Whitner 0-1-1, Love 0-1-1, Thomas 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
UNI — Neal 1-12, Brekke 1-2, Brinkman 1-3.
INDIANA ST. — Mayes 1.5-8, Brewer 1-2, Moss 0.5-1, Glasco 0.5-1, Newman 0.5-0, Green 0.5-1, Moala 0.5-1, Zacok 0.5-1, Sager 0.5-1.
Sacks
UNI — Neal 1-12.
INDIANA ST. — Mayes 1-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.