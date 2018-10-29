CEDAR FALLS — What’s done is done.
The University of Northern Iowa football team can’t change Saturday’s 37-17 loss at Western Illinois. What the Panthers can and will do Tuesday is turn their attention to another important Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday against Illinois State.
The game has huge implications for both teams.
However, Panther assistant head coach D.J Vokolek, filling in for head coach Mark Farley, who was attending a funeral, deflected any talk that this game is a de facto playoff game for the Panthers and Redbirds.
“I think as players and coaches we don’t worry about that,” Vokolek said. “We can’t worry about that. We have to take it one game at a time. Every game we play is a big game whether it is the first game of the year or into week nine.
“I don’t think we can approach it that way. We just have to have the approach that we have a football game this Saturday. We’ve got to take care of business, and then we will move on to the next one.”
Based on certain metrics, both UNI and Illinois State are in the thick of the FCS playoff picture.
The Panthers are fifth in the current Sagarin rankings, 11th in the Massey and have the No. 1 strength of schedule. The Redbirds are fourth in the Sagarin, 12th in the Massey and sixth in strength of schedule.
But another loss for either team would almost certainly put its playoff hopes on thin ice. For UNI, a loss would mean the best the Panthers could finish is 6-5.
Since 1986, only three teams with five losses have received at-large playoff berths. All three of those berths have come in the last four seasons, however, and all three from the MVFC — Indiana State (2014), Western Illinois (2015) and Illinois State (2016).
The Redbirds would fall to 5-4 with another loss and one of their victories is over an NAIA opponent, which means the FCS playoff committee presently sees ISU as just a four-win team. So another loss, which would be its fourth in the conference, would most likely leave the Redbirds two games behind both UNI and Western Illinois in the league standings and on the postseason bubble.
Western (4-4, 3-2) lost to Illinois State but owns the win over UNI and finishes with Southern Illinois, South Dakota and Indiana State — three teams below them in the standings.
Vokolek, however, would not venture into the thick of that twisting and turning playoff discussion.
“We are all competing right now in the conference,” he said. “The farther you get into the season, the farther you get into the conference play ... not that the early games aren’t important, every game is important, but things start to define themselves a little bit.
“For us, again, we are going to take it one game at a time. I’m sure they are saying the exact same thing. It should be a great football game. We are going to have to be prepared, and we are going to have to be at our best.”
NO INJURY UPDATE: Three key players — cornerback Xavior Williams, left tackle Cal Twait and running back Trevor Allen — were banged up at Western Illinois.
Vokolek said he could not reveal much, but based on what he knew following the game, none of those injuries appeared to be significant. He said he would not be surprised if all three practice Tuesday.
