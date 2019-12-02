ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Nine University of Northern Iowa football players were selected to either the first or second all-Missouri Valley Football Conference team the league announced Monday.
"There are guys left off that list that probably deserve to be on it," Panther head coach Mark Farley said. "The guys that made it ... those are great selections ... those guys are difference makers for us."
The Panthers had five first-team picks led by offensive linemen Jackson Scott-Brown, a senior who has started 46 consecutive games.
Scott-Brown was joined by sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Weston, junior defensive linemen Elerson Smith, freshman kicker Matthew Cook and freshman defensive back Omar Brown on the first team.
Weston led the MVFC with a 25.4 yard per catch while becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver for the Panthers since 2000.
Smith was the league's leader in tackles for loss with 19 1/2, while Brown six interceptions ranked second.
Cook made 17 of 22 field goals.
Making the second team were junior defensive tackle Jared Brinkman and his 12 tackles for loss, junior offensive tackle Spencer Brown, sophomore linebacker Chris Kolarevic and junior defensive back Xavior Williams. Williams was a first team pick in 2018.
Three players were named to the honorable mention squad -- quarterback Will McElvain and defensive backs Christian Jegen and Roosevelt Lawrence.
Offense
First team
QB -- Trey Lance (North Dakota State), fr.
RB -- James Robinson (Illinois State), sr., Pierre Strong (South Dakota State), so.
FB -- Clint Ratkovich (Western Illinois), jr.
WR -- Dante Hendrix (Indiana State), so., Cade Johnson (SDSU), jr., Isaiah Weston (UNI), so.
TE -- Ben Ellefson (NDSU), sr.
OL -- Drew Himmelman (Ill. St.), jr., Zack Johnson (NDSU), sr., Dillon Radunz (NDSU), jr., Jackson Scott-Brown (UNI), sr., Cordell Volson (NDSU), jr.
PK -- Matthew Cook (UNI), fr.
LS -- Chandler Collins (Missouri State), sr.
Second team
QB -- Austin Simmons (USD), sr.
RB -- D.J. Davis (So. Illinois), sr., Javon Williams Jr. (So. Illinois), fr.
FB -- Dominique Dafney (Ind. St.), sr., Luke Sellers (SDSU), sr.
WR -- Avante Cox (So. Illinois), so., Caleb Vander Esch (USD), jr., Christian Watson (NDSU), so.
TE -- Brett Samson (USD), jr.
OL -- Spencer Brown (UNI), jr., Matt Clark (SDSU), sr., Ernest Dye Jr. (So. Illinois), sr., Zeveyon Furcron (So. Illinois), jr., Wyatt Wozniak (Ind. St.), sr.
PK -- Jerry Nunez (Ind. St.), sr.
LS -- Jared Drake (WIU), sr.
Defense
First team
DL -- Romeo McKnight (Ill. St.), jr., Justus Reed (Youngstown St.), jr., Elerson Smith (UNI), jr., Derrek Tuszka (NDSU), sr.
LB -- Jabril Cox (NDSU), jr., McNeece Egbim (MSU), sr., Jonas Giffith (Ind. St.), sr., Christian Rozeboom (SDSU), sr.
DB -- Omar Brown (UNI), fr., Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois), sr., James Hendricks (NDSU), sr., Luther Kirk (Ill. St.), sr., Devin Taylor (lll. St.), jr.
P -- Brady Schutt (South Dakota), ajr.
RS -- Dakota Caton (Ind. St.), so.
Second team
DL -- Jared Brinkman (UNI), jr., Ryan Earith (SDSU), sr., Darin Greenfield (USD), sr., Ma'Lik Richmond (YSU), sr.
LB -- Jack Cochrane (USD), jr., Cody Crider (So. Illinois), sr., Ty DeForest (Ill. St.), sr., Chris Kolarevic (UNI), so.
DB -- Marquise Bridges (NDSU), sr., Qua Brown (So. Illinois), jr., Don Gardner (SDSU), jr., Josh Hayes (NDSU), jr., Xavior Williams (UNI), ajr.
P -- Brendan Withrow (MSU), sr.
RS -- Jake Coates (YSU), jr.
Honorable mention (UNI only)
UNI -- Will McElvain, fr., Christian Jegen, sr., Roosevelt Lawrence, sr.
