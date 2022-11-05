College Football: Panthers lose heartbreaker to No. 1 SDSU

CEDAR FALLS — Heartbreak!

As the final two seconds ticked off the clock, the Northern Iowa Panthers watched as Hunter Dustman’s 26-yard field goal split the uprights. With the field goal, No. 1 South Dakota State managed to avoid overtime and remaining unbeaten in FCS play with a 31-28 win.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said his team’s ability to hang with the top-ranked Jackrabbits shows what people have come to expect out of his football program--competitiveness at the highest level.

Unfortunately, the closeness of the loss makes it hurt a little bit worse.

“It ought to hurt and it ought to hurt dang bad,” Farley said. “You got to see a heckuva ball game…But, as a UNI football alum, UNI football coach, we expect to win that game.”

The lost caused the Panthers to fall to 5-5 on the season and ended a three-gaming winning streak.

The game enters into a long line of missed opportunities for the Panthers who had every chance to win the contest, but came up empty when they needed it.

UNI got off to a slow start on offense as they did not manage a single yard on their opening drive and punted the ball away.

Mark Gronowski, Isaiah Davis and the rest of the Jackrabbits offense marched down the field on a long, 12-play drive which burned 7:11 off the clock. The UNI defense mustered a stop with their backs against the wall and forced a short, 23-yard field goal try. Dustman trotted onto the field and hit his first of three field goals.

Trailing 3-0, the UNI offense returned to the field and appeared to be on the cusp of putting a drive together, but a pass intended for Logan Wolf tipped into the air and into the arms of Jackrabbits defender Cale Reeder.

Despite the quick change in possession, the UNI defense rallied and got the stop for its offense, forcing a three-and-out punt.

Theo Day returned the field, unfazed by his earlier interception and piloted the UNI offense down the field and put the Panthers in front, 7-3.

The Panthers drove 86 yards in five plays to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 34-yard touchdown run from Vance McShane. McShane rumbled forward on third and 2 and appeared stopped at the line to gain, but bounced outside and outraced the Jackrabbits defense for the score.

South Dakota State answered back with two touchdown drives to take a 17-7 lead while UNI’s offense failed to gain a single first down and lost 4 yards on their two drives following the touchdown.

After falling behind by 10, the Panthers offense rallied with an 8-play, 77-yard touchdown drive on their final possession before the end of the half. Day found Desmond Hutson in the end zone for a 22-yard pitch and catch.

With their lead cut to 17-14, the Jackrabbits managed to get into field goal range in the final 1:25 of the half and take a 20-14 lead at the break.

“I thought we were in good shape at halftime,” Farley said. “[The Jackrabbits] did some good things schematically, that hurt us, to get some easy touchdowns…You could have lost your frustration and let it get out of hand, but they had the resolve to recoup.”

South Dakota State showed no signs of slowing down to start the third quarter. The Jackrabbits mounted a 10-play drive and sliced through the UNI defense to score a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. The touchdown, a 16-yard run from Amar Johnson, and a successful two-point conversion gave the Jackrabbits a two-score, 28-14 advantage.

But, the Panthers did not go quietly.

UNI immediately responded with a 5-play scoring drive set up by a 53-yard pass from Day to Sergio Morancy on the second play of the drive.

Three plays later, on third and 8, Day stood tall in the pocket and delivered a strike to Logan Wolf who came down with the 21-yard touchdown pass.

Trailing 28-21, the UNI defense forced punts on three straight drives to give the UNI offense a chance to tie up the game.

The Panthers offense floundered and gave the ball back to the Jackrabbits both times via two punts and another tipped interception.

However, the UNI defense refused to let South Dakota State escape the UNI-Dome.

After UNI gave the ball back to the Jackrabbits for the third time on a punt, Panthers defensive back Benny Sapp III picked off a Gronowski pass to give UNI the ball at midfield.

The Panthers fed SDSU four consecutive Dom Williams runs for 18 yards before Day took UNI down to the 2-yard line with passes of 13, 12 and 14 to Wolf, Morancy and Deion McShane.

On first and goal from the two, Day kept the ball on a read option and walked into the end zone untouched for the game-tying touchdown.

Both teams traded punts with the scored tied 28-28 before the Jackrabbits regained possession and drove into field goal range, at the UNI 17, with 2 seconds remaining.

Dustman missed the initial attempt, but a leaping penalty on Morancy provided the Jackrabbits another, untimed attempt from the UNI 9. Dustman did not miss twice and won the game for South Dakota State.

“It was what I thought it would be--a battle,” Farley said. “There is no question our guys played hard. That was a very good football game…I knew that was a game to do a lot of things for us. It is just unfortunate…This football team got really good as we progressed through the season. Hopefully, that will be what marks our territory when it comes to that day…We still got to win another game.”