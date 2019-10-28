CEDAR FALLS -- The calendar will have turned to November when ninth-ranked Northern Iowa plays again.
It's a time head coach Mark Farley and the Panthers thrive.
In the last eight years, UNI has went 28-3 in the month and the Panthers hope to ride a little of that November magic when it travels to Normal, Ill. to face seventh-ranked Illinois State at Hancock Stadium in a critical Missouri Valley Football Conference game that also has national FCS playoff implications with the two teams fighting for a playoff seed with four games remaining each.
"They are all big going down the stretch here," Farley said Monday at his weekly press conference. "You are in November now so it is a big deal."
As good as UNI has been in the month of November, the Panthers (5-3 overall, 3-1 MVFC) haven't had a lot of recent success against the Redbirds (6-2, 3-1) at Hancock Stadium.
UNI has lost its last three games at Illinois State, and four of their last five contests in Normal. The Panthers last win as a visitor against Illinois State came in 2011.
"I can't remember when Illinois State wasn't a game that didn't trigger a lot of things that went with it," Farley said, who is 9-8 all-time against the Redbirds. "We all have work to do before Saturday, and we will have a lot of work to do on Saturday. A lot of it has to do with what they do and the talent they have.
"It is always a good game. It is always a big game. We both have had our success and we will see what happens on Saturday. It is a challenge"
GETTING OUTSIDE: The weather for Saturday's game is expected to mimic much of the forecast for this week with a partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain and a high of 44.
UNI has already played twice in the rain at Weber State and last week in Springfield.
Like last week when the Panthers practiced twice at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo, Farley hopes to get outside to this week, too.
"I've been watching and we've already played in the rain twice, the wind and rain, and it appears there is a possibility this Saturday as well," Farley said.
"It is suppose to snow," continued Farley if UNI would repeat last week's practice locations. "The only bad thing around here is our outdoor fields are not very good. Ideal it would be practice every Tuesday outside, home or away. That would be the ideal situation. But over the years our fields have really progressed to be really poor and this year it is double that with all the rain. We will go out if we can."
RECORD TIED: Isaiah Weston's first touchdown catch against Missouri State Saturday helped him tie a 19-year old record for consecutive games with a receiving touchdown.
The 46-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the seventh consecutive game Weston had scored tying Eddie Berlin's streak set in 2000.
"What makes him different is he is rangy," Farley said if Weston reminds him of any previous Panther receiver. "He is really tall and has deceptive speed. You don't realize how fast he is until you see him go against somebody ... in a competitive situation."
COOK HONORED: Freshman kicker Matthew Cook of Cedar Falls was named the MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making all three of his field goals in UNI's 29-6 win over Missouri State, including a 49-yard attempt.
Cook leads the Valley in field goal percentage at 85.7 (12 of 14), has the longest field goal made by an MVFC kicker (50) and has made three field goals of 49 yards or longer this season.
