FARGO, N.D. — Northern Iowa’s football team knows there is a little extra hype as the Panthers prepare to face top-ranked and defending national champion North Dakota State Saturday.
“I know a lot of people talk it up, but at the end of the day it is two great programs that go head-to-head and battle,” UNI defensive lineman Brawntae Wells said. “You’ve got to expect two structured programs to go in there and fight hard. It is a head-to-head match that we are never going to back down from and they are never going to back down.”
The 10th-ranked Panthers (3-2 overall, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) have been on the short end of five straight contests against North Dakota State (5-0, 1-0), including a devastating, 56-31 loss last year in Cedar Falls that saw UNI lead 31-28 after three quarters.
The Bison, who are riding a 26-game win streak, have won three straight games over ranked opponents, including a wins over two Top Ten opponents — No. 4 UC-Davis and No. 6 Illinois State.
The 37-3 destruction of the Redbirds last week in Normal, Ill., was particularly impressive.
“We all know this is a very good football team,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “We will put our time into it as I’m sure they will. It is a big game for them. It is their homecoming game.”
A big part of this week’s plan will be to get young Panthers making their first trip to the FargoDome prepared for the environment and noise, especially quarterback Will McElvain.
“Obviously, I know who they are,” McElvain said. “It is impossible not to feed into who they are and the atmosphere that is going to be there. You kind of want to go in, however, even keel and approach it as any other game.”
McElvain said he will draw on his first start at Iowa State where 60,000-plus were against him.
“I think the atmosphere is so cool that you almost get settled in quicker,” said McElvain, who said he feeds off electric crowds.
North Dakota State has rolled through five opponents, ranking fifth nationally in scoring offense (41.2) and third in scoring defense (11.6). The Bison, coached by Waterloo native Matt Entz, operate much the way they have while winning FCS national titles in seven of the past eight seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
The North Dakota State defense will hit hard and make its opponents earn every inch, while the Bison offense grinds opponents into the dirt by averaging 288 rushing yards a game.
The offensive unit is led by freshman quarterback Trey Lance, who has thrown 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions while completing 73.6 percent of his passes. He also ranks second on the Bison with 325 rushing yards and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns.
“He is a heck of a player,” Farley said. “For a young player, he really has the talent to run the ball as well as throw the ball.”
During its five-game losing streak to the Bison, victory has been within the Panthers’ grasp several times.
In a 31-28 regular-season setback in 2015, the teams traded the lead five times in the second half with Carson Wentz hitting Darius Shepherd for a game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left.
Later that season in the playoffs, UNI led 10-7 at halftime but Bruce Anderson returned the third-quarter kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and the Bison won 23-13.
In 2016, UNI trailed 24-21 in the UNI-Dome and had the ball inside the NDSU 25 before NDSU picked off a deflected pass to seal the victory.
Two years ago in Fargo, the Panthers led 7-0 late in the second quarter when Robbie Grimsley picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown to spark a 30-0 run as NDSU prevailed 30-14.
And in that 56-31 loss last season in the Dome, UNI led 14-0, 24-21 at halftime and 31-28 after three quarters only to see Anderson catch a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to set off a run of 28 unanswered Bison points.
“There is a reason they have won the games that they have won,” Farley said.”When I say that ... when you play teams like Iowa, an NDSU ... teams that are consistently good, they always have a demeanor like they are going to win the game. They are going to play right to the last play of the game. They have great poise in these games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.