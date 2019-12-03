ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Nine University of Northern Iowa players were selected to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference first and second teams, the league announced Monday.
“There are guys left off that list that probably deserve to be on it,” Panther head coach Mark Farley said. “The guys that made it ... those are great selections ... those guys are difference-makers for us.”
The Panthers had five first-team picks, led by offensive lineman Jackson Scott-Brown, a senior who has started 46 consecutive games.
Scott-Brown is joined on the first team by sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Weston, junior defensive lineman Elerson Smith, freshman kicker Matthew Cook and freshman defensive back Omar Brown.
Weston led the MVFC with a 25.4 yards per catch average while becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver for the Panthers since 2000. Smith was the league’s leader in tackles for loss with 19 1/2, Brown’s six interceptions ranked second, and Cook made 17 of 22 field goals.
Making the second team for the Panthers are junior defensive tackle Jared Brinkman and his 12 tackles for loss, junior offensive tackle Spencer Brown, sophomore linebacker Chris Kolarevic and junior defensive back Xavior Williams.
Three players were named honorable mention — quarterback Will McElvain and defensive backs Christian Jegen and Roosevelt Lawrence.
2019 All-MVFC
OFFENSE
First team — QB—Trey Lance, fr., (North Dakota St.). RB—James Robinson, sr. (Illinois St.), Pierre Strong, soph., (South Dakota St.). FB—Clint Ratkovich, jr. (Western Illinois). WR—Dante Hendrix, soph. (Indiana St.), Cade Johnson, jr. (South Dakota St.), Isaiah Weston, soph. (UNI). TE—Ben Ellefson, sr. (North Dakota St.). OL—Drew Himmelman, jr. (Illinois St.), Zack Johnson, sr. (North Dakota St.), Dillon Radunz, jr. (North Dakota St.), Jackson Scott-Brown, sr. (UNI), Cordell Volson, jr. (North Dakota St.). PK—Matthew Cook, fr. (UNI). LS—Chandler Collins, sr. (Missouri St.).
DEFENSE
First team — DL—Romeo McKnight, jr. (Illinois St.), Justus Reed, jr. (Youngstown St.), Elerson Smith, jr. (UNI), Derrek Tuszka, sr. (North Dakota St.). LB—Jabril Cox, jr. (North Dakota St.), McNeece Egbim, sr. (Missouri St.), Jonas Griffith, sr. (Indiana St.), Christian Rozeboom, sr. (South Dakota St.). DB—Omar Brown, fr. (UNI), Jeremy Chinn, sr. (Southern Ill.), James Hendricks, sr. (North Dakota St.), Luther Kirk, sr. (Illinois St.), Devin Taylor, jr. (lllinois St.). P—Brady Schutt, jr. (South Dakota). RS—Dakota Caton, soph. (Indiana St.).
Second team (UNI only) — OL—Spencer Brown, jr. DL—Jared Brinkman, jr., Chris Kolarevic, soph., Xavior Williams, jr.
Honorable mention (UNI only) — Will McElvain, fr., Christian Jegen, sr., Roosevelt Lawrence, sr.
