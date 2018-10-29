MACOMB, Ill. — Disappointment was evident in the eyes of the University of Northern Iowa football team following Saturday’s 37-17 loss at Western Illinois.
“Really not much,” head coach Mark Farley of his message to the team in the post-game locker room. “They know exactly what happened ... when you fumble the game away ... when you turn the game over. They understand what happened to them. They don’t need to be told.”
There were failures across the board. Inefficiency in the red zone, three turnovers and the offensive line’s inability to keep an excellent Western Illinois pass rush off the back of quarterback Eli Dunne curtailed the offense.
Defensively, the Panthers held Leatherneck star running back Steve McShane to 70 yards on 19 total touches, including just 44 rushing yards on 16 carries (2.8 yards per carry). But big plays and the inability to get off the field on third down haunted UNI’s defense all day.
Two plays after the Panthers had taken a 10-7 second-quarter lead, a pair of defenders were in position to make a play on a deep ball, but misjudged it. Isaiah Lesure hauled it for a 69-yard touchdown pass and the Leathernecks never trailed again.
Late in the third quarter with the score 23-10, Western was facing a second-and-12 at its 18 when a short pass in the flat was hauled in by Lesure. The Panthers missed four or five tackles at the point of attack and Lesure weaved his way downfield for a 48-yard gain that set up his second TD catch for a 30-13 lead.
Those pass plays of 69 and 48 were the second- and third-longest of the season allowed by the Panthers.
In addition to the big plays, Western was 9 of 14 on third-down conversions.
“You’ve got to make those stops on third down and get the ball back to the offense,” said Suntken, who recorded a career-high 13 tackles.
Now, as the calendar turns to November, the Panthers must win their final three games beginning with a home date against Illinois State (5-3, 2-3) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the UNI-Dome to fight their way back into playoff consideration.
“We’re a good enough team. We’ve got plenty of players across the board that can make plays,” Fossey said. “We can play better. It is a frustrating loss. We will go back and watch film tomorrow (Sunday), put this behind us and then get back to work.”
“We’ve got a lot of football left to play. We just have to go 1-0 each week the rest of the way, handle the adversity, correct our mistakes and get ready for Illinois State,” added Suntken.
ABOUT THE REDBIRDS: Following a 38-28 home loss to South Dakota State, Illinois State is also fighting for its playoff life.
While the Redbirds, who had been ranked ninth, own a victory over FBS foe Colorado State, one of their five wins is against NAIA St. Xavier University, which will count against it with the FCS playoff committee.
Additionally, starting quarterback Brady Davis was hurt in the first half of the loss to SDSU and was replaced by Jake Kolbe, who started for ISU the previous two seasons.
