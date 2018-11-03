CEDAR FALLS — Punt. Punt. Punt. Punt. Interception. Punt. Halftime. Interception. Punt. Punt. Punt.
Illinois State took a 3-0 just 2 minutes, 28 seconds into Saturday’s 26-16 Northern Iowa win over the Redbirds in the UNI-Dome.
Over the next 11 possessions, ISU could do nothing on offense.
At halftime, with the Panthers leading 19-3, the Redbirds had 43 yards on 22 plays. Through three quarters, ISU had just 75 yards on 37 plays.
It was an utterly dominating performance.
“We had a bad week, two good weeks, and then kind of a lackadaisical week (last week against Western Illinois), taking bad angles to the ball,” said linebacker Duncan Ferch.
“We kind of got back to basics this week, form tackling, better angles to the ball and just stuff like that. It showed today.”
UNI held the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s leading rusher, James Robinson, to 40 yards on 15 carries, and the Redbirds to just 35 yards on 28 carries.
“We swarmed him,” Ferch said. “We held them in check pretty well.”
The Panthers recorded 10 1/2 tackles for loss, 3 1/2 by Bryce Douglas and three by Rickey Neal. Eight different UNI defenders were involved in a TFL.
“I thought we had a huge challenge on defense, and they stepped up and it was a group effort,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “Like the pressure we got from our line, coverage was very good and we went after the football like we were supposed to to make plays.”
FERCH TO PAYDIRT: Ferch’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the second quarter that gave UNI a 19-3 lead was his second of the season and fourth of his career, matching former Panther and current Philadelphia Eagle Deiondre Hall for UNI’s career mark.
“Might have to tweet something at him,” smiled Ferch when told he tied Hall’s record.
EVANS AT CORNER: Making his first career start at right corner Saturday was redshirt sophomore Austin Evans and his play stood out to Farley.
Evans finished with five tackles, including a tackle for loss.
“Austin has really practiced well,” said Farley. “He was very productive out there. We made the change there early in the week because Austin has been so consistent, so good.”
Evans started two of UNI’s first three games at free safety, but had fallen behind A.J. Allen and Korby Sander on the depth chart at the safety position.
NO GO: UNI’s second-leading rusher, Trevor Allen, missed the game with a left ankle injury.
Redshirt freshman Alphonso Soko and Tyler Hoosman combined for 14 yards on eight carries, while Soko had one catch for 20 yards. Senior Marcus Weymiller carried the ball a season-high 30 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
