College football: Panthers bringing in size, speed and athleticism

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football program’s 2020 early signing class is going to have size, speed and athleticism.
Head coach Mark Farley is anticipating signing a class of more than 20 with mixture of scholarship recruits, preferred walk-ons and four FBS transfers.
MOBILE, Ala. – Northern Iowa defensive end Elerson G. Smith has accepted an invitation to th…
It is also going to have two legacies.
Among the new Panthers will be West Des Moines Valley standout running back Jayden Williams and Minnesota transfer Benny Sapp III.
Williams is a punishing 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back whose father Darian, played for UNI in the 2006 and 2007 seasons rushing for 1,232 yards and 12 scores, while Sapp’s dad, Benny II, played at UNI from 2002-03 before spending eight seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, Vikings and Dolphins.
West Des Moines Valley head coach Gary Swenson said he could see Williams, who flipped to UNI after committing to Kansas State, switch and play outside linebacker at UNI because he is that good of an athlete and he is a physical player.
“As a running back he can make guys miss but isn’t one of those guys that dances around, he is going to take the fight to the defense,” Swenson said. “I think it is a good fit for both sides. He is going to be a good player for UNI.”
In two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Sapp, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback appeared in 24 games. He will have three seasons of eligibility at UNI, including the upcoming spring season.
The $2 million dollar Van G Miller Family Charitable Foundation meeting room will be built in the Northeast Corner of the UNI-Dome and is being funded entirely by private donations.
When contacted Tuesday, Sapp was packing his car in Minneapolis to make the move to Cedar Falls where he is going to share an apartment with another Panther transfer defensive back, Demarcus Governor from Central Michigan.
Sapp said because of COVID protocols he couldn’t visit any campuses despite having numerous suitors for his services so he went with the advice of somebody he trusted.
Support Local Journalism
“I choose UNI for trust,” Sapp said while driving to Cedar Falls from Minneapolis Tuesday. “My dad went there so I knew it wouldn’t be too bad playing somewhere he did. Throughout the process he told me he wanted what was best for me. If I choose UNI he was going to be happy, if I didn’t he was still going to be proud of me.
“When I told him I committed to UNI he was pretty happy.”
Sapp III said his dad told him a lot of stories about his time in Cedar Falls in particular the one he likes to relate most is a near punt return for touchdown the first time he touched the ball in 2002 against Wayne State.
“I’m going to have to one-up him somehow,” Sapp III laughed.
The younger Sapp said Panther fans will see a player who plays with a lot of passion and versatility.
“They can put me anywhere on defense. I can play linebacker if they need me,” Sapp said. “Whatever the team needs I’m going to do that to the best of my abilities.”
UNI head coach Mark Farley said three true freshmen-- 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman Hayden Amos of Carlisle, defensive back Stefen Black II of Blue Springs, Mo., and linebacker/safety Jace Andregg of Solon -- have jumped out this fall.
In addition to his dad’s advice, Sapp said he likes the stability within the Panthers’ defensive staff from defensive line coach Bryce Paup, who he met while prepping at Eden Prairie and Paup was on P.J. Fleck’s staff at Minnesota, to defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson.
“Definitely,” Sapp said. “That is one thing that factored in. In college, positions coaches move around a lot and UNI having so many there for a long period of time, knowing they aren’t going anywhere in my time is important.
“Coach Johnson, he has been there a long period of time and I believe in his process, how he is going to handle the defense and I feel I’m going to fit in really good with his style of play.”
Joining Sapp and Governor as FBS transfers are Stanford defensive end Dylan Boles, a native of Adel who prepped at Van Meter and offensive linemen Antione Frazier from Kansas.
Among other players who have announced their intentions to sign with UNI on social media are Cedar Falls running back Ryan Ostrich, Dubuque Hempstead athlete Aidan Dunne, Dallas Center-Grimes long snapper Drew Clausen and Hinton defensive end Derek Anderson.
The Panthers have also reached back into recruiting hotbeds landing Minneapolis North athlete Terrance Kamara, who led the state of Minnesota in rushing as a junior with 2,369 yards and 32 scores. Kamara had 1,147 yards on 138 carries and nine scores in an abbreviated 2020 season for the Polar Bears.
North is the same school that produced Omar Brown, who earned all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors last fall as a true freshman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!