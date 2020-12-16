College football: Panthers bringing in size, speed and athleticism

+6 UNI announces $2 million dollar UNI-Dome project The $2 million dollar Van G Miller Family Charitable Foundation meeting room will be built in the Northeast Corner of the UNI-Dome and is being funded entirely by private donations.

When contacted Tuesday, Sapp was packing his car in Minneapolis to make the move to Cedar Falls where he is going to share an apartment with another Panther transfer defensive back, Demarcus Governor from Central Michigan.

Sapp said because of COVID protocols he couldn’t visit any campuses despite having numerous suitors for his services so he went with the advice of somebody he trusted.

“I choose UNI for trust,” Sapp said while driving to Cedar Falls from Minneapolis Tuesday. “My dad went there so I knew it wouldn’t be too bad playing somewhere he did. Throughout the process he told me he wanted what was best for me. If I choose UNI he was going to be happy, if I didn’t he was still going to be proud of me.

“When I told him I committed to UNI he was pretty happy.”

Sapp III said his dad told him a lot of stories about his time in Cedar Falls in particular the one he likes to relate most is a near punt return for touchdown the first time he touched the ball in 2002 against Wayne State.

“I’m going to have to one-up him somehow,” Sapp III laughed.

The younger Sapp said Panther fans will see a player who plays with a lot of passion and versatility.