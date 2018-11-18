CEDAR FALLS -- Mark Farley has his opinion, and so does his entire University of Northern Iowa football team.
After closing out their regular-season with a 37-0 beatdown of Missouri State Saturday in the UNI-Dome, the Panthers feel they will see their named called when the FCS Playoff Selection show airs at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning on ESPNU.
"Hopefully the voters consider us. I like our chances, and I'm believing we are going to be playing on Saturday next week," UNI senior quarterback Eli Dunne said.
A lot of things fell into place Saturday in other FCS action such as 6-3 Elon losing to Maine and Indiana State beating Western Illinois State, 15-13, on a last-second field goal.
The loss by Elon probably erased the Colonial Athletic Association getting six bids, and with the argument that there can't be a field without at least three Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in it, it comes down to resume.
North Dakota State and South Dakota State are in and will probably be seeded. Indiana State and UNI tied for third with 5-3 conference marks.
The Sycamore win improved them to 7-4 overall and was their fifth consecutive victory, but one of their wins is over non-Division I Quincy, and of Indiana State's six Division I wins, only one of those opponents had a winning record.
"The case is in the film," senior defensive end Rickey Neal said. "Indiana State won and they will probably be third (tied with UNI) in our conference, but when we went head-to head we won the battle .. a convincing win, so head-to-head I don't believe they are better than us."
UNI (6-5 overall) owns a 33-0 win over Indiana State and has a win over South Dakota State.
"I think we have played clean enough football, sound enough football to really show what this team can do and has done multiple times already," Farley said.
Senior running back Marcus Weymiller challenged the FCS playoff committee to put the Panthers in the 24-team field.
"We had some really great games, knocked off some big time teams and I think if they put us in the playoffs, we are not going to disappoint."
LINEBACKER BLUES: If the Panthers play next Saturday, Farley and his defensive staff will have some work to do to get a healthy linebacker group on the field.
Saturday, UNI was without senior starter Blake Thomas, who went through pregame, but did not appear in the game. Then, Kendrick Suntken, who has started the last five games after replacing the injured Chris Kolarevic, went down with what appeared to be a significant left leg injury in the fourth quarter.
And when things couldn't seem to get any worse, Bryce Flater, who replaced Suntken, was disqualified from the game for a high hit, also in the fourth quarter and will miss the first half of any future game.
"We were trying to figure out who was going to play there and structure to get enough out there," Farley said after the Flater penalty which forced the Panthers to call a timeout. "We will find a way. If there is one thing we can do around here is we can teach linebackers. We will find a way to get a linebacker on the field so that he can be successful."
12 YARDS SHORT: Senior linebacker Duncan Ferch returned an interception 62 yards, breaking a couple of tackles before an ankle tackle brought him down at the Indiana State 12 in the fourth quarter.
If Ferch had taken that pick to the house, it would've set a new UNI career record of most career interception returns for touchdowns. Ferch is tied with Deiondre Hall with four.
"I wish Duncan would've scored. That would've been my favorite thing of the day," Neal said.
