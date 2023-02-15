CEDAR FALLS — Jaiden Carroll has June 11 circled on his calendar.

A member of the Northern Iowa football signing class of 2024, Carroll looks ahead at the date with excitement.

“I cannot wait to get [to Cedar Falls],” Carroll said. “I get there June 11. I am very excited. Coach (Atif) Austin and I have been talking about it almost every day.”

Despite his excitement, the Panthers were not always on the top of Carroll’s list.

One of the top running backs in the state of Oklahoma, Carroll led Jenks High School to the 2021 Class 6AI state championship in his junior season with 1,264 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

The standout campaign earned him the top spot in the Tulsa World’s All-World Preseason Football running back rankings and a number of big time suitors entering his senior season.

Carroll said he heard from a number of FBS programs including Memphis, Tulsa and Oklahoma State.

However, injuries and a two-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct derailed his senior season and his chance at scholarship offers from the Tigers, Golden Hurricane and Cowboys.

According to Fox 23, a TV station in Tulsa, controversy swirled regarding Carroll’s suspension as a video of the incident appeared to show an opposing player push the running back’s head into the ground. After getting up from the ground, Carroll verbally retaliated to the opposing player which caused an ejection and the suspension.

An appeal failed to wipe away the suspension and forced him to the sidelines for the second and third game of the season.

“[The incident] taught me to let my game speak for itself,” Carroll said. “Everyone was not going to be there for me. So, going through that moment, it humbled me. It allowed me to work and watch things from the sideline. It allowed me to become a better leader.”

Limited to 93 carries and nine games, the FBS offers Carroll hoped for did not arrive, but the Panthers never left the picture.

“[Coach Austin] told me I would always have the UNI option, if I did not get the offer I wanted,” Carroll said. “We built a really good relationship. They made it feel like it was home. That is what persuaded my decision.”

Although Carroll did not always have UNI at the top of his list, that does not make him any less excited to don the purple and gold.

With both of the Panthers starting running backs from last season—Dom Williams and Vance McShane—gone for the Draft, Carroll joins UNI with a chance to make an impact right out of the gate.

“I have a great chance coming in,” Carroll said. “I am great in every aspect as a running back. I can catch the ball. I can run the ball. I can block as well. I think as long as I come in as a leader, working hard and making sure I am doing everything —staying on top of my grades—I can have a great chance.”