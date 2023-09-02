AMES — Iowa State took control early and rapidly put distance between itself and Northern Iowa in a season-opening, 30-9 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

In the win, the Cyclones managed to take control of the game with four key plays in the first half.

Here are four turning points from UNI’s loss to Iowa State on Saturday:

First Quarter | 12:55 | Second and 7 | ISU 44

Northern Iowa got off to a decent start, drawing a pass interference penalty on the first play from scrimmage. With the ball on the UNI 40-yard line, Aidan Dunne found UTSA transfer Tye Edwards for a nine-yard gain.

A four-yard gain later, the Panthers found themselves in Iowa State territory on just their fourth play of the game.

One play later, quarterback Theo Day looked to the flat late and attempt a pass for Sam Schnee. Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper jumped the route and took an interception 58 yards for a pick-six.

A statement play, attacking the foundation of UNI’s offseason hype in Day, the Cyclones instantly stole momentum and dazed the Panthers’ offense.

Farley highlighted the pick-six following the loss as a crucial tipping point early on that ultimately helped sway the outcome.

“We had hoped to deliver the first blow,” Farley said. “And, we were in position to do that—the first couple plays went our way. The intercept for a touchdown took the wind out of that.”

When the Panthers’ offense returned to the field, Farley said he saw a lethargic offense.

“I thought we were lethargic on offense the whole first half,” Farley said. “I was not pleased with any part of it. Even though there were times you say they were moving the ball, but not like we should be able to.”

First Quarter | 5:21 | Fourth and 6 | UNI 6

Trailing 7-0, the Panthers suffered their second consecutive three-and-out with the ball deep in their own territory. Forced to punt ball away from his own end zone, Noah Pettinger sailed the ball 54 yards downfield.

UNI’s coverage failed to set up in time, allowing Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel the opportunity to scoot around the ride side for a 39-yard return to the UNI 21.

Noel’s return set up the Cyclones for their second touchdown—a QB-sneak seven plays later—giving Iowa State a 14-0 lead.

Second Quarter | 11:15 | Third and 3 | UNI 29

The Panthers showed signs of life on the drive prior, getting down to the Iowa State 49 before punting the ball away.

However, UNI managed a three-and-out on defense to get the ball back to Day and the offense.

With a change to gain back some momentum after a hardy right hook from the Cyclones, UNI picked up seven yards on second down to set up a third and three from its own 29.

Yet on third down, an untouched Caleb Bacon flew into the UNI backfield and dropped Day for a loss of eight, forcing a fourth and 11 punt back to the Cyclones.

Second Quarter | 0:15 | Second and 15 | UNI 42

Once again looking for signs of life on offense in the middle of a two-minute drill, Day found wide receiver Logan Wolf for a gain of 19—doubling the Panthers passing yardage in the first half.

With the ball near midfield, Day looked for redshirt freshman Brady McCollough deep over the middle. Day’s pass sailed into a crowd of red jerseys and into the hands of Cooper for his second interception of the day.

Cooper returned the pick to the UNI 38-yard line, setting up a 56-yard walk-off field goal by Nebraska-transfer kicker Chase Contreraz to put Iowa State on top 23-0 at halftime.

According to Farley, the late score by the Cyclones put UNI in a hole that proved too big to dig out of in the second half.

Photos: Iowa State football vs. Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium, Sept. 2 FBall UNI vs. ISU 1 FBall UNI vs. ISU FBall UNI vs. ISU 2 FBall UNI vs. ISU 3 FBall UNI vs. ISU 4 FBall UNI vs. ISU 5 FBall UNI vs. ISU 6 FBall UNI vs. ISU 7 FBall UNI vs. ISU 8 FBall UNI vs. ISU 9 FBall UNI vs. ISU 10 FBall UNI vs. ISU 11 FBall UNI vs. ISU 13 FBall UNI vs. ISU 14 FBall UNI vs. ISU 15 FBall UNI vs. ISU 16 FBall UNI vs. ISU 17 FBall UNI vs. ISU 18 FBall UNI vs. ISU 19 FBall UNI vs. ISU 20 FBall UNI vs. ISU 21 FBall UNI vs. ISU 22 FBall UNI vs. ISU 23 FBall UNI vs. ISU 24 FBall UNI vs. ISU 25 FBall UNI vs. ISU 26 FBall UNI vs. ISU 27