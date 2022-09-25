College football: Northern Iowa win over WIU offers glimpse at future, feeling of déjà vu

MACOMB, Illinois — Things felt familiar as the Northern Iowa football team walked off Hanson Field, Saturday, following their 52-17 drubbing of Western Illinois in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game.

Not only had the Panthers picked up their first win of the season, but they had done so in dominating fashion in all three phases of the game.

Yes, the offense had its struggles in the first quarter and the defense allowed a late garbage time touchdown. However, according to UNI head coach Mark Farley, Saturday’s win showed marked improvement and resembled the execution he, the rest of the UNI coaching staff and Panthers fans grew to expect.

“The defense made progress,” Farley said. “They have for the last two weeks, but today they showed up and made the progress and started looking like the defense that we are all accustom to seeing. We did not hit on all cylinders all the time, but we sure hit on all cylinders a lot of the time.”

The stats back up Farley’s two weeks of improvement as well. After forcing only two punts and three turnovers in their first two games, UNI started to assert itself on defense last week against Sacramento State in forcing five punts.

UNI junior defensive back Woo Governor also noted the strides the Panthers had taken last week after stumbling out of the gate.

“The second half of last week against Sac State, we really showed our true colors,” Governor said. “We were able to finally let go. Really what it was the first two games…we were overthinking. We were trying to be too perfect. We were caught up in trying to find that identity. All we have to do is be us.”

On Saturday, the Panthers showed no shades of that unit plagued by overthinking the game. UNI’s defense suffocated the Leathernecks offense and forced three turnovers, two three-and-outs and held them to less than 300 total yards.

According to Governor, UNI took the momentum they built in the second half against the Hornets and rolled it into a strong week of preparation and practice.

“Today, we came out confident,” Governor said. “We brought our preparation and film study to the film. That is what everybody was able to witness.”

The defensive line also showed up and impacted the game with four sacks of WIU quarterback Clay Bruno after recording only three sacks in the three previous games.

Farley said sacks, turnovers and wins all go together. If you do not get sacks and turnovers, you do not win said the coach.

He added that he feels Saturday’s win offered a better representation of what UNI’s defense is capable of being and he feels a lot better about it after railing on the attitude and effort of his team following their most recent loss.

“The Air Force game was such an enigma that it screws you up for two weeks,” Farley said. “We got through that, got better. Tonight, we showed up and actually started showing what this defense looks like against a regular offense.”

A return to form on defense was not the only reason Panthers fans may have walked away from Saturday’s win with a feeling of déjà vu.

Leading 45-10 in the fourth quarter, UNI regained possession of the ball with 11:29 remaining in the ball game.

Instead of starting quarterback Theo Day--who threw for a career high three touchdowns and 260 yards-- redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Dunne, the cousin of former UNI quarterback Eli Dunne, led the offense on their final two drives.

Dunne led a 17-play, 78-yard drive which burned 9:56 off the clock and extend the UNI lead to 52-10 with 1:23 remaining in the game.

When asked why he went with Dunne over presumed backup Matt Morrissey, Farley offered a simple reply.

“I think he spoke for himself,” Farley said. “I think how he plays--how tenacious he plays--he is a winner. That is what you need…Aidan, man, he did a great job.”

Additionally, sophomore running back and Eastern Illinois transfer Harrison Bey-Buie--who UNI running backs coach Atif Austin recently compared to former Terrance Freeney--toted the ball 11 times on the final drive and scored the Panthers’ final touchdown.

Farley called Bey-Buie a ‘heckuva running back’ and said both he and Dunne took advantage of their opportunity with game well in hand.

“We have got people in the wings,” Farley said. “When you get your opportunity, make the most of your opportunity, no matter what the score is, because you get looked at. I think they both showed up tonight.”