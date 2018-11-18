CEDAR FALLS -- Marcus Weymiller insisted Saturday night that the University of Northern Iowa football team belongs in the FCS playoffs.
Sunday morning, the selection committee agreed with the Panthers' senior running back and awarded UNI a berth in the 24-team field and a home game to boot.
The Panthers (6-5) will make their 20th FCS playoff appearance and 10th under head coach Mark Farley Saturday when they host Lamar (7-4) at 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome. The winner advances to play at sixth-seeded UC-Davis of the Big Sky Conference.
"Pleased to be in," Farley said. "Heck of a deal for our football team and a heck of a deal for our seniors."
Saturday night, after the Panthers' 37-0 win over Missouri State, Weymiller said if UNI got a postseason opportunity, it wouldn't disappoint.
"I might have come off strong," Weymiller said, noting that he saw journalists scribbling down that quote after he said it. "I mean, I guess that is the mentality we have here at UNI. We are just happy to be in, happy to be playing in the Dome."
As it turned out, UNI wasn't a difficult selection for the committee. The Panthers made the field ahead of the last three to get in -- Lamar, Incarnate Word and East Tennessee State.
"When I saw Incarnate Word on the board, I thought that was our spot," Farley said.
"When I saw South Dakota State and North Dakota State and they were up in the top eight, looking at brackets going to NDSU, going to SDSU, knowing geography, that should be us just by how that committee works.
"When we didn't pop up in one of those four lines going to those places, that really created a lot of stress."
Farley pointed to UNI's No. 1 strength of schedule, a victory over fifth-seeded South Dakota State and a 33-0 win over playoff worthy Indiana State (7-4) as key factors in the Panthers' favor.
MVFC regular-season champion and defending FCS champ North Dakota State earned the No. 1 seed.
There was plenty of stress and anxiety for the players, too.
"Obviously it was stressful not knowing if we were going to be in or not," senior kicker Austin Errthum said. "Things played out our way. We did what we needed to do from a game standpoint."
Unlike Lamar, whose players had a wild celebration inside their team meeting room after the game was announced, the Panthers' celebration was more reserved.
"It was more just relief," Weymiller said. "When you come to UNI you want to make the playoffs. As a senior you feel like it is your duty to lead the team into the playoffs. To know our team year is going up on the playoff wall means a lot."
This is Lamar's first FCS playoff berth, but it is not the first time the Panthers and Cardinals have played each other in the postseason. Iowa State Teachers College beat Lamar Tech, 19-17, in the 1964 Pecan Bowl in Abilene, Texas.
As for this year's Lamar team, the Cardinals closed their regular season with a 21-17 win at No. 22 McNeese State, their sixth consecutive win.
Picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Southland Conference, Lamar started that streak by blocking a kick and returning it for a touchdown as time expired to beat fellow playoff qualifier Incarnate Word, 27-21.
"I'm just so excited for our players," Cardinal head coach Mike Schultz said in a release. "They have worked their tails off to get in this position. I'm excited for them and the staff. After the 1-4 start, we still felt like we had the ability to make a run but we had to have something fall our way. Even in our conference losses we were drawing confidence, and then a few things went our way against Incarnate Word and it just continued.
TICKETS: Reserved tickets for Saturday's game are $20 in person and $24 online at unipanthers.com/tickets. Students will be admitted free with a scan at the door.
Deadline for season ticket holders is Wednesday at noon. For more information, call (319) 273-4849.
