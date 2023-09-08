CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa welcomes a highly-ranked Big Sky opponent to the UNI-Dome for the second consecutive season on Saturday.

In 2022, No. 7 Sacramento State ran out of Cedar Falls with a 37-21 win. The Panthers welcome No. 12 Weber State in week two.

From a schedule perspective, the Top 25 combatants both need a win, facing daunting conference slates.

No. 21 Northern Iowa faces four current top 25 teams during Missouri Valley Football Conference play while No. 12 Weber State faces three in Big Sky Conference action.

Given the road ahead for both teams, Saturday’s tilt could factor heavily into playoff resumes.

Looking to avoid a 0-2 start for the second consecutive season and pick up an early marquee win, UNI head coach Mark Farley said he spent all of Monday watching film on the Wildcats.

“What you take from Weber is they come out of the Big Sky,” Farley said. “They are…a playoff team out of the Big Sky. The Big Sky is very similar to the Missouri Valley. You are always going to have four great teams. You are going to have four top 20 teams in your league–if not more.”

According to Farley, the Wildcats are always one of those four teams in the Big Sky.

“Montana, Montana State have a lot of the financial edge,” Farley said. “But Weber always has that toughness to them that make them one of those teams that is always a contender in their own league.”

Weber State qualified for the FCS playoffs in six of the previous seven seasons and finished with at least a share of the Big Sky title in four of those seasons.

Farley challenged the Panthers to elevate their communication on defense and find their rhythm on offense following a 30-9 loss to Iowa State over the weekend.

Weber State offers the perfect opportunity to evaluate UNI’s growth between week one and two.

Defensively, the Panthers will be tested by Wildcats junior running back Damon Bankston, who rumbled for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts in a 35-10, season-opening win over Central Washington, a Division II program.

Weber State first-year head coach Mickey Mental praised his ball carrier during an appearance on Jake and Ben on KSL Sports Zone, 97.5 FM, a Salt Lake City-based radio show.

“Banks is special,” Mental said. “He has the ability to take it to the house every time. The thing that people do not understand is he runs behind his pads really well. He can get you that two to three yards if you need it.

“[It is] definitely a blessing to have him in the backfield here.”

A veteran offensive line protects sixth-year junior quarterback Kylan Weisser, who has done little in limited opportunity.

In his Weber State career, Weisser has thrown for 826 yards and seven touchdowns to three interceptions with a so-so completion percentage of 59.2% across 20 appearances including four starts. Against Central Washington, Weisser threw for 116 yards and one touchdown while completing 57% of his passes.

Offensively, the Panthers will look to get back on track after a dismal showing against Iowa State in week one during which UNI managed just nine points and 3.9 yards per play.

That may prove easier said than done facing a Weber State defense which finished 14th nationally in total defense in 2022.

Headlined by Reid Winston, Big Sky Defensive Preseason MVP, the Wildcats return a veteran defense in 2023 which allowed 276 total yards—101 rushing, 175 passing—to Central Washington.

In the first road game under Mental, the Wildcats make the 1,179-mile trip to Cedar Falls for the third time in program history and first time since 1991.

During his appearance on Jake and Ben, Mental discussed the upcoming matchup with the Panthers, describing UNI as “well-coached” and capable of causing issues for his team in various ways.

“They are good on all three phases,” Mental said. “They play complimentary football…Defensively, they have a nose [tackle] that is a problem. There corners are very good.

“Offensively, they have a big running back and, obviously, the quarterback is really talented. And, he is surrounded with some receivers that are really good.”