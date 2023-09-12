CEDAR FALLS — Farley described Northern Iowa’s loss to No. 9 Weber State as a “circus of errors.” But it was one the Panthers could have won in spite of those errors.

“They played with the intensity to win the game,” Farley said. “It was like they knew what they were supposed to do. They just did not know how to finish the game or how to really clean this thing up to win it.”

By the time the clock ran out in the UNI-Dome on Saturday, the errors added up to a 34-17 defeat and a 0-2 start to the season for the second consecutive year. Three interceptions, two fumbles, a muffed punt and numerous explosive plays given up took away any chance for the Panthers to win a top 25 battle against the Wildcats (2-0).

“It was the errors and the errors being the cardinal sins of football,” Farley said. “Turnovers and explosive plays and sacks is what you always go to that you preach about…Those were the three things that showed up multiple times, not just a few times.”

Breakdowns in multiple different units allowed for the Wildcats game-breaking plays. Farley keyed on the breakdowns in the offensive line and secondary during his weekly media availability on Monday.

“We are not playing at the same level,” Farley said. “We are at different levels. The detail of the work—they know their assignments—but the detail of the execution or the detail of the coordination is not there.

“If you do not have detail and coordination of 11 guys running around—particularly in your line play or your secondary play—you have a hole.”

Weber State exposed those holes for momentum-turning plays on offense through long runs and deep passes and on defense through sacks and turnovers.

On the stat sheet, four UNI turnovers were credited to senior quarterback Theo Day—three interceptions and a fumble.

However, Day, who thrives when confident, is far from the only one to point the finger at—even on plays where the turnover ends up in his ledger—said Farley.

“He is not meeting the expectations of anybody including himself,” Farley said. “He is probably harder on himself than anyone else is…You have to give the guy time. That will help create confidence…When we have the time and get the execution it is pretty clean out there, but it ain’t clean when you are throwing interceptions while getting sacked.”

Through two games, Day has committed six turnovers.

Through two games, Day has been sacked 10 times.

Nominally, the 10 sacks have cost the Panthers 60 yards. The actual impact of those 10 sacks goes far beyond the yardage, however.

Sacks on the second and third drives of the second half for UNI stalled promising drives at midfield—and once resulted in a fumble lost as the Panthers failed to pick up a stunt around the right edge of the line.

According to Farley, those 10 sacks have been the product of Day failing to get the ball out on time, receivers failing to get separation, running backs whiffing in pass protection and the struggles of the inexperienced offensive line.

Pass protection all boils down to a combination of personnel, scheme and coordination. All three came up short in each of the 10 sacks.

“It really has to be coordinated,” Farley said. “You have five offensive linemen, you have tight ends, you have running backs, and you have quarterbacks calling protections. Everybody has to be in sync. Plus, you have to have great technique.

“There is no question that is an emphasis. That has to get cleaned up immediately. Not just get better—it has to get a lot better. So, that is where the emphasis is…The player awareness and commitment to it are definitely going to be the difference to turn the tide.”

Similar breakdowns allowed Weber State to expose UNI’s inexperienced secondary for passes of 77 and 38 and break off runs of 58, 26 and 23. The Wildcats also capitalized with a pair of fourth down conversions in the first quarter which ultimately resulted in 10 points.

“We have an inexperienced offensive line and we have an inexperienced secondary,” Farley said. “That is where the big plays were given up.”

Looking ahead at a battle with Idaho State (0-2) in week three, Farley said solvings UNI’s problems means simplifying schemes and finding the right combination of players to maximize execution.

“We need to do some things to play more to the strengths of the players,” Farley said. “As we get them to where we need to get them to—they have to get there sooner or later—but right now you are going to have to get them in a position they can win today and not wait until after the open date.

“They need to get it together today. We found out a lot…of what needs to get changed immediately for this coming week.”

