CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa did not make an impactful play on defense and did not get in rhythm on offense in its season opener against Iowa State on Saturday.

After watching film, Panthers head coach Mark Farley said he saw a lack of rhythm out of his offense and the inability to create a momentum-turning play out of his defense.

He did not let inexperience serve as the excuse as the Panthers broke in 11 new starters—six on offense, five on defense—against the Cyclones.

“That was not our expectation—No. 1,” Farley said. “It sure as heck was not our standard.

“You play to our standard and we do not drop our standard by how old you are. You have to step up to our standard. Then, we have to find a way to get you there as quickly as possible.”

Despite what appeared like the offense starting to turn things around in the second half, outgaining Iowa State 194-101 and outscoring the Cyclones 9-7, Farley said he felt the offense never found its rhythm in Jack Trice Stadium.

“It was an odd game—even when you watch it on film,” Farley said “It was just everything about that did not have the sense of rhythm to the game—even coming out of the huddle and getting to the line of scrimmage—all of those things that create rhythm from the call all the way to the execution.

“That needs to get smoothed out…There has to be more of an urgency to create that rhythm for everybody because I do not know if they ever found their rhythm in that game.”

With four new starters on the offensive line and it’s only returning contributor—Jared Penning—making his first start at left tackle, the offense’s issues did not occur because of the new faces dotting the lineup according to Farley.

Instead, Farley keyed on the play at the skill positions as the place where that rhythm and execution needs to come together, but on Saturday did not.

“You had some offensive linemen that were new,” Farley said. “But we ran the ball—to me—we ran the ball good. I would not say we ran it great, but we ran it good. So, it was not in that offensive line play.

“There was a lot more expectation of what should have happened in the skill positions between the quarterback and the throws and that is what did not happen.”

Farley also attributed to a lack of rhythm to the quality of the Cyclones’ defense that featured an oppressive secondary that locked down passing lanes. To Farley, the tape showed a defensive unit that helped create some of the Cyclones five sacks through its ability to blanket the field during passing situations.

“What was noticeable on film is their secondary really played well,” Farley said. “Their secondary came up and did a lot of great things—breaking on balls, forcing hits, being physical.

“I think that the difference of the two teams was their secondary.”

Defensively, the Panthers managed to limit Iowa State to a 2-of-11 third-down conversion rate and just 250 total yards of offense—116 passing and 134 rushing yards.

Yet the Panthers defense also fell short as communication issues allowed the Cyclones to put up 24 points on offense.

“That front was doing their job,” Farley said. “But the back seven there was only two starters back there. They had some errors in communication. When they...failed it was a communication error of not having the entire group doing the same thing because they did not have a director out there.

“They needed someone really verbal and it is hard to be verbal when you are young, and you are just trying to do your own job.”

Farley specifically challenged Jahsiah Glavan, Ben Belken and Tucker Langenerg, first-year starters at linebacker, to step up into that role.

“There has got to be a sense of urgency to move the pendulum very quickly,” Farley said. “They cannot say they have not started before. Now they have. That is behind you. You get to use that chip one time. You do not get to use it twice.”

INJURY ITEMS

On Tuesday, Farley noted that interior offensive lineman Josh Volk, a transfer from Iowa this offseason, is questionable for the Panthers week two game against Weber State. Farley did not rule out his starting right guard, however.

Staying on the offensive line, Farley said the Panthers expect to get redshirt junior tackle Tristan Roper back this week. Listed as the backup to Jared Penning at left tackle, Roper should factor into the offensive line equation for UNI on Saturday after sitting out the season-opener.

“Tristan is a top five lineman,” Farley said. “Tristan is one of the top five linemen. He has been in this program a long time. He is good man, and he will start this week. There is no hidden agenda there. He is our starting tackle.”