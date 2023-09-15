CEDAR FALLS — For Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley, the winless Panthers have no secrets left following losses to Iowa State and Weber State.

“We have been exposed,” Farley said.

The UNI offense struggled with turnovers, consistency in pass protection and cultivating a ground game in the first two weeks of the season. At the same time, the defense showed flashes of excellence, but surrendered explosive plays, failed to create turnovers and suffered a pair of sack-less showings.

Heading into a battle with Idaho State (0-2), Farley knows it does not get much easier for UNI (0-2).

Despite also entering their week three bout with no wins, Idaho State faced two FBS opponents in Utah State and San Diego State in the first two weeks. In their losses to the Aztecs and Aggies, the Bengals threw for 322 and 323 yards, respectively.

Idaho State’s 322.5 yards per game makes the Bengals the fifth most potent passing attack in the FCS through two weeks of action. It’s a concerning thought for Farley following the Panthers tough outing against Weber State.

“They are throwing the ball on us right now and that is all these guys do,” Farley said. “There is a lot to clean up and a lot to get done in the phases of the game that they will try to exploit—as they should because that is what is on film. You are going to get exploited if it is on film.”

With Friday serving as a travel day for the Panther as they embark on their second road test of the season, the Panthers miss out on a day of potential prep work. However, Farley will not let that serve as an excuse on Saturday.

Short week or no short week, Farley said the Panthers have to correct their issues ahead of the week three contest.

“You have a short week, but it is obvious is has got to get done,” Farley said. “It does not matter if it is a long or short week, we have got to get it done going into this week.”

Farley does not expect his team to fully fix itself in one week, but he said he wants to see his team in a position to win before the bye week.

“We just have to get our act together in the phases that we are giving up big plays,” Farley said. “The way you clean that up is getting better at what you do. They are going to attack it in very similar ways.”

According to Farley, he expects Idaho State to play inspired in its home opener and will not overlook the Bengals, who were picked last in the Big Sky preseason poll.

“This team is—they have played two FBS teams and it is their first home game,” Farley said. “They will be excited, and they are probably licking their chops about what they can do.”

In year one of the Cody Hawkins era in Pocatello, Idaho State appears to be locked in a perpetual quarterback competition if not a quarterback-by-committee approach.

True freshman quarterback Jordan Cooke leads the Bengals in attempts and yards through the first two games of the season. Cooke started the first two games of the season, completing 54.2% of his 72 attempts for 362 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Backup quarterback Hunter Hays saw action in both of Idaho State’s games and, statistically, appears the more efficient passer. The junior from Cody, Wyoming completed 60.5% of his 38 attempts for 259 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Hays’s passer rating outshines Cooke’s as well 138.57 to 97.23.

Cooke appears fairly cemented as the Bengals starter though UNI should expect to see both of Idaho State’s options under center on Saturday.

As explosive as the Bengals’ passing game proved to be in the first two weeks, the Idaho State ground game looks ineffective and unreliable at best with 123 total yards, including 22 yards against San Diego State, on the season. The Bengals own an abysmal 2.6 yards per carry average on 47 attempts and have lost a combined 47 yards on seven tackles for loss.

Defensively, Idaho State allowed both the Aggies and Aztecs to dominate on the ground with 709 rushing yards allowed through the first two games. The Bengals own a nation-worst 342.0 rushing yards allowed per game average.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is slated for 5 p.m. from Holt Arena in Pocatello.