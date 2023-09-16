POCATELLO, Idaho — Northern Iowa picked up its first win of the season with a 41-17 beat down of Big Sky Conference opponent Idaho State.

Five takeaways from the Panthers 24-point road win over the Bengals:

1.) That is more like it: After an 0-2 start where errors routinely cost the Panthers, UNI showed no signs of the struggles of weeks one and two.

The Panthers racked up 196 total yards of offense in the first quarter alone—179 through the air—and scored on twice to take a 14-0 lead. At one point, UNI scored a quick strike touchdown as quarterback Theo Day hit Sam Schnee for a 53-yard touchdown.

The Panthers added 13 more points in the second quarter to take a 27-3 lead into the locker room after 30 minutes of play—their first halftime lead of the season.

The Panthers 331 total yards of offense—especially Day’s 287 passing yards and two touchdowns—showed the production that caused the offseason hype which surrounded the team.

2.) Day is just fine: On Monday, UNI head coach Mark Farley did not sugar coat the struggles of Panthers third-year starting quarterback.

Without a doubt, Day struggled through the first two games of the season with five interceptions and a fumble lost in losses to Iowa State and Weber State.

Though some of his early-season stumbles laid on the offensive line and its inability to protect Day, questions remained about if he was proving to be a one-year wonder after setting the Missouri Valley Football Conference on fire in 2022.

Day laid those questions to rest against the Bengals with a clinical showing in Holt Arena. Day connected on 74% of his passes for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Panthers to their first win of the season.

3.) Sam Schnee with a conference OPOW bid: Redshirt senior wide receiver Sam Schnee led the Panthers with 764 yards in 2022.

The Dubuque Senior product led the Panthers again on Saturday with seven receptions for 174 yards a pair of touchdowns. A career-high in yards, Schnee averaged 24.9 yards per catch with a long of 53 yards. He also posted an 88% catch rate with only one of his eight targets hitting the ground.

The performance should give Schnee a solid chance at his first ever MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

4.) Josh Jenkins shows out in mop up duty: With the win in hand, UNI turned to redshirt freshman running back Josh Jenkins out of Des Moines Lincoln High School.

The former Railsplitter answered the call with 49 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Jenkins also posted the longest two rushes of the day for UNI with runs of 11 and 12 during his first series of the game.

The No. 3 back on UNI’s depth chart, Jenkins drew comparisons to former superstar running back David Horne from UNI running backs coach Atif Austin last season.

Jenkins has appeared in both of the Panthers contests prior to the Pocatello trip, but never received as significant a workload as on Saturday.

With a strong showing against the Bengals, Jenkins certainly earned a chance to get more opportunities in the near future.

5.) Just the start: A win over perennial Big Sky cellar dweller Idaho State should not absolve all concerns following UNI’s two rough outings to start the season. However, it can serve as a launching off point for the Panthers in the 2023 season.

In 2022, a 52-17 win over Western Illinois sparked a 6-2 finish for the Panthers which nearly propelled them into the FCS Playoffs.

A tough test awaits in two weeks when the No. 25 Youngstown State Penguins, who beat Robert Morris 48-28 on Saturday, make the trip to Cedar Falls, but the Panthers have a chance to build off the win over the Bengals during the bye week.

A lot will be able to be gleaned from the Youngstown State game.