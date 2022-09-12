College football: Northern Iowa defense lacks former hallmarks, offense excels

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa felt the lasting effects of a previous loss during its matchup against North Dakota on Saturday as the Panthers struggled defensively.

The Panthers’ struggled to slow down the Fighting Hawks from the outset of their conference opener on the road, giving up a 58-yard return on the opening kickoff and a four play, 41-yard touchdown drive in the first 1:33 of the game.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said he felt as though his team’s slow start resulted from their season opening 48-17 loss to Air Force.

“The opening kickoff, we did not do a good job on,” Farley said. “They hit us on a couple quick plays and got off to a quick start…Coming off the Air Force game, there was a little bit of a hangover...particularly for defense.”

According to Farley, UNI’s more than two weeks of preparation to defend the triple option against Air Force impact his defense against North Dakota.

“That one caused more damage than you think it did because of the style of offense you play,” Farley said. “Anytime you play an option team like that...An option team that is a true military option team, the week after that is always difficult because you have to change coverage…It is just two totally different things to defend and it did cause a ripple effect.”

Farley continued and said that the time spent preparing for Air Force brought about the absence of two hallmarks of the UNI defense--details and solid technique.

“That is what we are missing on defense,” Farley said. “The offense had the ability to grow from week one to week two. The defense did not. You could say the offense has about three more weeks of practice than the defense due to the prep for the Air Force game.”

Despite knowing the source of their defensive struggles, Farley added that it is not something the Panthers can or will use as an excuse.

“They got to grow. It is time to grow,” Farley said. “Get on and get over it. Our defense has always been the structure of what we have done here. We are getting enough points on the scoreboard right now…but we have to do more as a defense.”

He pointed out that the Panthers defense managed to adjust quickly in the first half and shut down the Fighting Hawks.

“What stood out to me is we countered and played good defense the rest of the half and took the lead by halftime,” Farley said. “So, we settled into who we are.”

While UNI’s defense settled in, the Panthers offense provided an extended showing of its capabilities. UNI stole momentum away from UND with back-to-back scoring drives to finish the first half with a 10-7 lead.

However, Farley said the Panthers lost momentum in the third quarter when the offense came away with three points after two extended drives faltered at the end.

“In the second half, we continued having some momentum,” Farley said. “But, what occurred was we got first and goal from the five. We should have scored and that would have gave us a…two possession lead. On top of that, we went down…took the sack and then missed a field goal.”

Despite coming up short in a shootout, Farley said he liked what he saw from the offense on Saturday.

“I think they are playing good football right now--still could do better in the red zone--but, they are going up and down the football field,” Farley said. “They countered back with big play after big play to put us into a position.”

The loss of momentum on offense coincided with a relapse by the UNI defense. Following halftime, North Dakota’s offense managed to put up 275 of its 438 total yards and 22 points on the Panthers to win 29-27.

The Panthers also struggled to get the Fighting Hawks’ offense off the field as UND clocked 20:37 minutes of possession in the second half.

Farley said the defense showed progress and growth, but that they have not yet reached their peak.

“The defense started to show what it could be,” Farley said. “But, it sputtered…It still is not connected and as unified as it should be to be good.”

Farley he expects the experience of the Panthers defense to prove valuable in getting that unit back on track.

“When you look at them and I see who is out there, it is not like you are saying it because you have a bunch of freshman out there,” Farley said. “You have guys that won here, guys that have played here, guys that are proven themselves here time and time again on defense.”